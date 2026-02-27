Rinku Singh Bids Tearful Farewell To Father, Leaves T20 World Cup Midway – Watch Video

Team India batter Rinku Singh was visibly emotional while performing the last rites of his father Khanchand Singh as the former reached his hometown immediately after the T20 World Cup Super 8 clash against Zimbabwe on February 26, Thursday in Chennai. In a video surfaced on social media, the left-handed batter was seen carrying his father’s body on his shoulder, with plenty of police personnel surrounding him.

Rinku Singh’s father was battling a deadly cancer

The young cricketer’s father sadly breathed his last on Friday morning at the Yatharth Hospital in Greater Noida. He was battling a stage four liver cancer and couldn’t live longer. Rinku had rushed home before the T20 World Cup 2026 match against Zimbabwe but joined the team in time for the crucial clash. Nevertheless, he didn’t feature in India’s XI for the match.

Watch the below video as Rinku performs the last rites after his father’s death:

आंखों में आंसू, कंधे पर पिता की अर्थी… क्रिकेटर रिंकू सिंह के पिताजी के निधन की खबर बेहद दुखद है। इस कठिन घड़ी में रिंकू और उनके परिवार के साथ पूरे देश की संवेदनाएं हैं। ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्मा को शांति दे और परिवार को यह दुःख सहने की शक्ति प्रदान करे। 🙏#RinkuSinghFatherDemise pic.twitter.com/PUSPVIAt3l — Dinesh Kumar (@DineshRedBull) February 27, 2026







Team India secure commanding 72-run victory over Zimbabwe

As far as the Men in Blue’s fortunes go, they managed to bounce back well from the hammering at the hands of South Africa. With the bat, Hardik Pandya and Abhishek Sharma struck half-centuries, while Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma and Ishan Kishan chipped in with cameos to take the defending champions to 256/4 in 20 overs.

In reply, Zimbabwe put on a spirited display, spearheaded by Brian Bennett’s 84 but still ended up with only 184/6 in their 20 overs. India’s next match is against the West Indies on March 1, Sunday in Kolkata.

