LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
amazon ghaziabad Indian-origin professor Srila Roy Sangeetha Sornalingam prabhas afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Noida Allahabad High Court amazon ghaziabad Indian-origin professor Srila Roy Sangeetha Sornalingam prabhas afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Noida Allahabad High Court amazon ghaziabad Indian-origin professor Srila Roy Sangeetha Sornalingam prabhas afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Noida Allahabad High Court amazon ghaziabad Indian-origin professor Srila Roy Sangeetha Sornalingam prabhas afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Noida Allahabad High Court
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
amazon ghaziabad Indian-origin professor Srila Roy Sangeetha Sornalingam prabhas afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Noida Allahabad High Court amazon ghaziabad Indian-origin professor Srila Roy Sangeetha Sornalingam prabhas afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Noida Allahabad High Court amazon ghaziabad Indian-origin professor Srila Roy Sangeetha Sornalingam prabhas afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Noida Allahabad High Court amazon ghaziabad Indian-origin professor Srila Roy Sangeetha Sornalingam prabhas afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Noida Allahabad High Court
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Rinku Singh Bids Tearful Farewell To Father, Leaves T20 World Cup Midway – Watch Video

Rinku Singh Bids Tearful Farewell To Father, Leaves T20 World Cup Midway – Watch Video

Rinku Singh emotional while performing father's last rites as a video of the same surfaces on social media.

Rinku Singh Bids Tearful Farewell To Father, Leaves T20 World Cup Midway – Watch Video
Rinku Singh Bids Tearful Farewell To Father, Leaves T20 World Cup Midway – Watch Video

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Last updated: February 27, 2026 20:38:08 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Rinku Singh Bids Tearful Farewell To Father, Leaves T20 World Cup Midway – Watch Video

Team India batter Rinku Singh was visibly emotional while performing the last rites of his father Khanchand Singh as the former reached his hometown immediately after the T20 World Cup Super 8 clash against Zimbabwe on February 26, Thursday in Chennai. In a video surfaced on social media, the left-handed batter was seen carrying his father’s body on his shoulder, with plenty of police personnel surrounding him.

Rinku Singh’s father was battling a deadly cancer

The young cricketer’s father sadly breathed his last on Friday morning at the Yatharth Hospital in Greater Noida. He was battling a stage four liver cancer and couldn’t live longer. Rinku had rushed home before the T20 World Cup 2026 match against Zimbabwe but joined the team in time for the crucial clash. Nevertheless, he didn’t feature in India’s XI for the match.

Watch the below video as Rinku performs the last rites after his father’s death:

You Might Be Interested In



Team India secure commanding 72-run victory over Zimbabwe

As far as the Men in Blue’s fortunes go, they managed to bounce back well from the hammering at the hands of South Africa. With the bat, Hardik Pandya and Abhishek Sharma struck half-centuries, while Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma and Ishan Kishan chipped in with cameos to take the defending champions to 256/4 in 20 overs.

In reply, Zimbabwe put on a spirited display, spearheaded by Brian Bennett’s 84 but still ended up with only 184/6 in their 20 overs. India’s next match is against the West Indies on March 1, Sunday in Kolkata.

Also Read: Is Rohit Sharma Planning to Skip 2027 World Cup? Leaked Conversation With Team India Star Goes Viral

First published on: Feb 27, 2026 8:00 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: IND vs ZIMindiarinku singht20 world cupt20 world cup 2026team india

RELATED News

ISL 2025-26: Jamshedpur FC Stun East Bengal 2-1 with Late Comeback in Kolkata

UCL Draw Round Of 16 Fixtures: Dates, Time, Details On Quarter-Final, Semis- All You Need To Know

Sports Yaari Reaches New Milestone on YouTube in Just Five Years (As a Digital Media Startup)

Is Rohit Sharma Planning to Skip 2027 World Cup? Leaked Conversation With Team India Star Goes Viral

Ranji Trophy 2025–26 Final: Auqib Nabi, Qamran Iqbal Help Jammu and Kashmir Close In on Historic Title After Dominant Show vs Karnataka

LATEST NEWS

IDT Students Showcase Unique Creativity in Surat: Futuristic Tree Based on “Future is Now” Theme Becomes Major Attraction Lippan Art Workshop Held on 22 February; Bandhej Workshop Scheduled for 28 February

India International Motor Show 2026 announced as India’s next major platform for mobility, manufacturing, and automotive business

Powering Talent, Innovation and Industry: A New UK–India Collaboration Framework

‘Will Respond To A Finger With A Fist’: Afghanistan Sharply Warns Pakistan, Says ‘Our Hand Can Reach Their Necks’ If War Continues

Jayant Naik: From Engineering Excellence to National Public Relations Leadership

Innovative Egg ‘Rejuvenation’ Techniques Boost IVF Success for Women with Low Ovarian Reserve at Nisha IVF Centre

Road To Viksit Bharat: Long Term Policy Planning To Woo Pvt Investors With Focus On Exports, Jobs

Is Amazon Down? Thousands Report Payment Failures, App Glitches And Error Messages As Jeff Bezos’ Platform Faces Outage

Thadayam Web Series OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Samuthirakani’s Tamil Crime Thriller Exploring The Mystery Of 77 Chilling Murders

Powering the AI Era: India’s USD 200 Billion Push Needs Power Grid Overhaul

Rinku Singh Bids Tearful Farewell To Father, Leaves T20 World Cup Midway – Watch Video

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Rinku Singh Bids Tearful Farewell To Father, Leaves T20 World Cup Midway – Watch Video

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Rinku Singh Bids Tearful Farewell To Father, Leaves T20 World Cup Midway – Watch Video
Rinku Singh Bids Tearful Farewell To Father, Leaves T20 World Cup Midway – Watch Video
Rinku Singh Bids Tearful Farewell To Father, Leaves T20 World Cup Midway – Watch Video
Rinku Singh Bids Tearful Farewell To Father, Leaves T20 World Cup Midway – Watch Video

QUICK LINKS