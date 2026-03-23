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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026 Shock: Jasprit Bumrah Unavailable For MI? Team India Pacer Reaches BCCI CoE Days Before Season — Report

IPL 2026 Shock: Jasprit Bumrah Unavailable For MI? Team India Pacer Reaches BCCI CoE Days Before Season — Report

IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians face fresh concern over Jasprit Bumrah’s availability after the Team India pacer checked into the BCCI Centre of Excellence days before the season. With no clarity on whether it’s an injury or a routine assessment, Bumrah’s absence has sparked doubts and left fans anxious ahead of the opener.

Jasprit Bumrah (Image Credit - X)
Jasprit Bumrah (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Vishal Pushkar
Published: March 23, 2026 18:41:28 IST

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IPL 2026 Shock: Jasprit Bumrah Unavailable For MI? Team India Pacer Reaches BCCI CoE Days Before Season — Report

In what comes as a staggering development, a report suggesting talismanic Jasprit Bumrah checking into the BCCI (Board of Cricket Control in India) Center of Excellence has taken the cricket fans by storm ahead of IPL 2026. The report suggested that Bumrah is not present at the pre-season camp in Mumbai. Also, it is uncertain if Bumrah has picked up an injury or not, less than a week before IPL 2026.

Notably, BCCI’s CoE is located in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Interestingly, MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene had announced that four MI players in India’s T20 World Cup-winning squad received an extended break. Their break was subjected to India’s clinching the T20 World Cup by defeating New Zealand in the final on 8 March.

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Every year, our aim is to get there (win the IPL trophy). But I know it’s a long season. So pre-season will start the way we usually start, working hard, getting new boys into the setup. And with our (T20) World Cup guys, we’ve given them a bit of an extended break so that they will join us next weekend. The overseas guys also flew in home and then they will join us. But they’ll have a good one-week training with us before the first game,” Jayawardene said at the closing ceremony of the MI Junior season at the MIG Cricket Club Ground.

Mumbai Indians will open their campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on March 29.

More to follow…

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Tags: home-hero-pos-8IPL 2026jasprit bumrahJasprit Bumrah MIMumbai Indians

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IPL 2026 Shock: Jasprit Bumrah Unavailable For MI? Team India Pacer Reaches BCCI CoE Days Before Season — Report

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IPL 2026 Shock: Jasprit Bumrah Unavailable For MI? Team India Pacer Reaches BCCI CoE Days Before Season — Report
IPL 2026 Shock: Jasprit Bumrah Unavailable For MI? Team India Pacer Reaches BCCI CoE Days Before Season — Report
IPL 2026 Shock: Jasprit Bumrah Unavailable For MI? Team India Pacer Reaches BCCI CoE Days Before Season — Report
IPL 2026 Shock: Jasprit Bumrah Unavailable For MI? Team India Pacer Reaches BCCI CoE Days Before Season — Report

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