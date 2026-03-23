IPL 2026 RCB vs MI: AB de Villiers Tests Jitesh Sharma on Tackling Jasprit Bumrah — ‘How Will You Counter Him?’

With the upcoming edition of IPL starting in just a few days, the match between defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru and former champions Mumbai Indians will be one of the most sought-after matches in the tournament. The reason behind the anticipation remains simple – the involvement of high-profile players in the contest. For an RCB batter, the leader of MI’s pace attack – Jasprit Bumrah- poses the biggest question in the mind of the former.

Discussing the possibility of facing Jasprit Bumrah, former great and RCB player AB de Villiers asked Jitesh Sharma how he would tackle him during the RCB vs MI match.

How will Jitesh Sharma score runs at a quick pace in a death over, if the bowler is the Mumbai Indians’ (MI) pace spearhead, Jasprit Bumrah? AB de Villiers set the hurdle for the RCB keeper-batter.

Sharma mentioned that if he has to face Jasprit Bumrah, he will work on devising a strategy, guessing what the bowler might bring with the next delivery. To overcome Bumrah’s challenge, the batter will aim to use the crease.

“If Bumrah is bowling, I know that he mostly relies on his bouncer, and he’s a very smart bowler. He can bluff you all the time. I think playing with the field, I think it will be the best option. And be ready for two balls. Not just focusing on one ball. That is going to the Yorker. With him playing with the field, using your crease will be the key for me at that moment,” Jitesh Sharma said.

Check out the video here:

“Whenever the discussions are around Bumrah, batters will have to think about the toe-breaking yorkers. Sharma also mentioned that. To counter a yorker, which could be on the off stump, the batter thinks to hoist it over the square leg or fine leg.”

“First ball, I think he will go for his best ball. So, I might be ready for Yorker. If the square leg is up, I might think about creating, showing him my leg stomp, and going over the square leg or fine leg. That’s what I thought at that time,” the RCB star opined.

“So, I can be ready for that. I can think ahead of him. That’s how I will keep thinking,” Sharma replied quickly.

RCB will face MI on April 12 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Also Read: PSL 2026 Under Terror Threat? PCB On Alert as Foreign Players Warned; Bangladesh Stars’ Participation In Doubt Amid Security Concerns