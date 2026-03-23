PSL 2026 Under Terror Threat? PCB On Alert as Foreign Players Warned; Bangladesh Stars’ Participation In Doubt Amid Security Concerns

The future of the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season seems uncertain, even though the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has allegedly chosen to stage the tournament in just two cities and without spectators. On Sunday, PCB’s current chief, Mohsin Naqvi, affirmed the government’s directive, pointing to the West Asia conflict and rising fuel costs as the main factors behind the decision. Nevertheless, there could be additional aspects to the development that are not immediately apparent; however, reports indicate that foreign players who are taking part in Pakistan’s flagship T20 league have been advised to withdraw from the event or encounter serious repercussions.

As per a report, an armed group based in Pakistan, Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, has asked overseas stars such as David Warner, Steve Smith, and Daryl Mitchell not to participate in the league. More than a suggestion, the statement seemed like a warning by the group directed towards the players.

Clarifying their position, the group stated they do not object to cricket as a game, but contended that the current security circumstances in Pakistan are inadequate for hosting a prominent tournament featuring international players.

“We want to advise the relevant cricket boards not to send their players to Pakistan. If something happens to them, it will not be our responsibility. We have already issued our warning,” a commander of Jamaat-ul-Ahrar was quoted as saying by The Sunday Guardian.

When asked how the group would respond if players ignored the warning, the commander added, “We will do whatever is in our capacity, but we will not let the matches happen. We will do our best to ensure that the tournament is disrupted and the players do not take to the field.”

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Armed opposition groups in Pakistan have issued a statement urging all foreign players participating in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) cricket matches to avoid traveling to Pakistan, stating that their security is not guaranteed and there is a risk of harm.

The… pic.twitter.com/caf7Tim1ep — Islamabad Post (@ISBPost) March 23, 2026

This year’s PSL includes marquee players such as Australia’s David Warner, Steve Smith, and Adam Zampa, as well as England’s Moeen Ali and New Zealand’s Devon Conway.

Although the PCB has enacted stringent measures, the recent modifications to the 2026 format have not been officially linked to these threats. As the season is scheduled to kick off on 26 March, everyone is currently focused on the PCB and international players to observe how they manage this evolving scenario.