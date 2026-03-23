PSL 2026 Under Terror Threat? PCB On Alert as Foreign Players Warned; Bangladesh Stars’ Participation In Doubt Amid Security Concerns

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran US War gold nuclear bomb Bill Ready breaking news Maldives accident dhurandhar 2 Germany ageing population Aditya Dhar Mohsin Naqvi air canada high octane fuel Pakistan Iran ballistic missiles Iran Strait of Hormuz news can iran use dirty bomb Iran US War gold nuclear bomb Bill Ready breaking news Maldives accident dhurandhar 2 Germany ageing population Aditya Dhar Mohsin Naqvi air canada high octane fuel Pakistan Iran ballistic missiles Iran Strait of Hormuz news can iran use dirty bomb Iran US War gold nuclear bomb Bill Ready breaking news Maldives accident dhurandhar 2 Germany ageing population Aditya Dhar Mohsin Naqvi air canada high octane fuel Pakistan Iran ballistic missiles Iran Strait of Hormuz news can iran use dirty bomb Iran US War gold nuclear bomb Bill Ready breaking news Maldives accident dhurandhar 2 Germany ageing population Aditya Dhar Mohsin Naqvi air canada high octane fuel Pakistan Iran ballistic missiles Iran Strait of Hormuz news can iran use dirty bomb
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran US War gold nuclear bomb Bill Ready breaking news Maldives accident dhurandhar 2 Germany ageing population Aditya Dhar Mohsin Naqvi air canada high octane fuel Pakistan Iran ballistic missiles Iran Strait of Hormuz news can iran use dirty bomb Iran US War gold nuclear bomb Bill Ready breaking news Maldives accident dhurandhar 2 Germany ageing population Aditya Dhar Mohsin Naqvi air canada high octane fuel Pakistan Iran ballistic missiles Iran Strait of Hormuz news can iran use dirty bomb Iran US War gold nuclear bomb Bill Ready breaking news Maldives accident dhurandhar 2 Germany ageing population Aditya Dhar Mohsin Naqvi air canada high octane fuel Pakistan Iran ballistic missiles Iran Strait of Hormuz news can iran use dirty bomb Iran US War gold nuclear bomb Bill Ready breaking news Maldives accident dhurandhar 2 Germany ageing population Aditya Dhar Mohsin Naqvi air canada high octane fuel Pakistan Iran ballistic missiles Iran Strait of Hormuz news can iran use dirty bomb
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > PSL 2026 Under Terror Threat? PCB On Alert as Foreign Players Warned; Bangladesh Stars’ Participation In Doubt Amid Security Concerns

PSL 2026 Under Terror Threat? PCB On Alert as Foreign Players Warned; Bangladesh Stars’ Participation In Doubt Amid Security Concerns

The PSL 2026 season faces grave uncertainty as the militant group Jamaat-ul-Ahrar issued a direct warning to international stars, including David Warner and Steve Smith, to withdraw from the tournament.

PSL 2026 to begin on March 26. (Photo Credits: X)
PSL 2026 to begin on March 26. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Vishal Pushkar
Last updated: March 23, 2026 14:48:40 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

PSL 2026 Under Terror Threat? PCB On Alert as Foreign Players Warned; Bangladesh Stars’ Participation In Doubt Amid Security Concerns

The future of the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season seems uncertain, even though the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has allegedly chosen to stage the tournament in just two cities and without spectators. On Sunday, PCB’s current chief, Mohsin Naqvi, affirmed the government’s directive, pointing to the West Asia conflict and rising fuel costs as the main factors behind the decision. Nevertheless, there could be additional aspects to the development that are not immediately apparent; however, reports indicate that foreign players who are taking part in Pakistan’s flagship T20 league have been advised to withdraw from the event or encounter serious repercussions.

As per a report, an armed group based in Pakistan, Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, has asked overseas stars such as David Warner, Steve Smith, and Daryl Mitchell not to participate in the league. More than a suggestion, the statement seemed like a warning by the group directed towards the players.

Clarifying their position, the group stated they do not object to cricket as a game, but contended that the current security circumstances in Pakistan are inadequate for hosting a prominent tournament featuring international players.

You Might Be Interested In

“We want to advise the relevant cricket boards not to send their players to Pakistan. If something happens to them, it will not be our responsibility. We have already issued our warning,” a commander of Jamaat-ul-Ahrar was quoted as saying by The Sunday Guardian.

When asked how the group would respond if players ignored the warning, the commander added, “We will do whatever is in our capacity, but we will not let the matches happen. We will do our best to ensure that the tournament is disrupted and the players do not take to the field.”

This year’s PSL includes marquee players such as Australia’s David Warner, Steve Smith, and Adam Zampa, as well as England’s Moeen Ali and New Zealand’s Devon Conway. 

Although the PCB has enacted stringent measures, the recent modifications to the 2026 format have not been officially linked to these threats. As the season is scheduled to kick off on 26 March, everyone is currently focused on the PCB and international players to observe how they manage this evolving scenario.

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Pakistan Cricket SecurityPSLPSL 2026PSL news

RELATED News

IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Falls to Unknown Bowler in RCB’s Intra-Squad Match; Rajat Patidar, Jitesh Sharma Steal Show With The Bat

IPL 2026: Chepauk Welcomes Samson With ‘Sanju, Sanju’ Chants As MS Dhoni Honours T20 WC-Winning Indian Stars From CSK

WATCH — Indian-Origin Cricketer Picks Ricky Ponting Over Sachin Tendulkar, Names West Indies Legend as Favourite on Michael Clarke’s Podcast

IPL 2026 Controversy: Sunil Gavaskar Blasts Foreign Cricketers For Late Arrival, Urges Franchises to ‘Drop Them’ — Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc in Firing Line

PSL 2026 Schedule Revised: 44 Matches, Two Venues, Zero Crowds — Full Details Inside

LATEST NEWS

Paapa Essiedu Opens Up On Shocking Racist Backlash Over Upcoming Harry Potter Role, Says He Received Threats Like ‘Quit or I’ll Murder You’

Investors Alert: Why Are Gold Prices Falling Sharply Amid Middle East Tensions? Historic Worst Drop In 40 Years Shocks Markets

PSL 2026 Under Terror Threat? PCB On Alert as Foreign Players Warned; Bangladesh Stars’ Participation In Doubt Amid Security Concerns

Dubai Airport Open or Closed Today (March 23, 2026)? Emirates Issues Weather Adivsory; Check Air India, IndiGo Flight Status, Schedule, Rebooking, Refund

US To Strike Iran Today With More Dangerous Weapon? Trump’s 48-Hour Ultimatum Expires As Tensions Hit Boiling Point Over Strait Of Hormuz

Meet Bill Ready: Pinterest CEO Who Calls For A Worldwide Social Media Ban For Teens—Know His Career, Net Worth, And Concerns

Bihar Board BSEB Class 12 Result 2026 Declared: Check Pass Percentage, Topper Details, How To Check Results Here

Who Is Hari Singh? 5-Time Rally Champion Missing Along With Naval officer Ramachandaran After Maldives Speedboat Accident Linked to Gautam Singhania

Women Works On Laptop Through Dhurandhar 2 Screening At 11PM Show, Netizens Say ‘Hey Bhagwan, Mohe Agle Janam Corporate Majdoor Na Keejo,’Video Goes VIRAL- Watch

MPBSE Result 2026: When To Expect Result Announcement

PSL 2026 Under Terror Threat? PCB On Alert as Foreign Players Warned; Bangladesh Stars’ Participation In Doubt Amid Security Concerns

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

PSL 2026 Under Terror Threat? PCB On Alert as Foreign Players Warned; Bangladesh Stars’ Participation In Doubt Amid Security Concerns

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

PSL 2026 Under Terror Threat? PCB On Alert as Foreign Players Warned; Bangladesh Stars’ Participation In Doubt Amid Security Concerns
PSL 2026 Under Terror Threat? PCB On Alert as Foreign Players Warned; Bangladesh Stars’ Participation In Doubt Amid Security Concerns
PSL 2026 Under Terror Threat? PCB On Alert as Foreign Players Warned; Bangladesh Stars’ Participation In Doubt Amid Security Concerns
PSL 2026 Under Terror Threat? PCB On Alert as Foreign Players Warned; Bangladesh Stars’ Participation In Doubt Amid Security Concerns

QUICK LINKS