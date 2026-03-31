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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026 Struck By Tragedy: BCCI Commits Support To Family of Late Broadcast Engineer Ian Langford

IPL 2026 Struck By Tragedy: BCCI Commits Support To Family of Late Broadcast Engineer Ian Langford

IPL Governing Council mourns the death of British broadcast engineer Ian Langford in Mumbai. Read the official statement and details regarding the 76-year-old's passing.

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Published By: Vishal Pushkar
Published: March 31, 2026 21:24:58 IST

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IPL 2026 Struck By Tragedy: BCCI Commits Support To Family of Late Broadcast Engineer Ian Langford

In an unfortunate incident on Tuesday, Jan William Langford, who was a British broadcast engineer working for the Indian Premier League, died on Tuesday. The IPL governing council issued a statement expressing regret. Notably, the BCCI has also assured help for the family of the deceased and expressed solidarity for the grieving members. 

Langford, a 76-year-old, was discovered unconscious in his hotel room in south Mumbai on Monday morning, after which hotel management quickly took him to a hospital. An official stated he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

“The IPL Governing Council and all stakeholders involved express their deepest condolences on the untimely demise of Mr. Ian Williams Langford, a dedicated broadcast engineer, who was an integral part of our broadcast operations. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends back home,” the IPL said in a statement.

“The IPL is committed to providing all necessary support and assistance to Mr. Langford’s family during this incredibly difficult time.

“The health, safety and overall security of every member involved in the smooth functioning of the IPL continues to remain of utmost importance,” the IPL added in the statement.

No Foul Play In Langford’s Death: Mumbai Police

According to the official, Langford was on a work assignment serving as a broadcast engineer for IPL matches.

A Marine Drive police station official stated that nothing unusual was detected in his postmortem examination.

An instance of an unnatural death has been recorded, and additional investigations are ongoing, the official mentioned.

Also Read: PSL 2026: Fakhar Zaman, Guilty Of Ball Tampering During Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings Match, Gets Two-Match Suspension

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IPL 2026 Struck By Tragedy: BCCI Commits Support To Family of Late Broadcast Engineer Ian Langford

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IPL 2026 Struck By Tragedy: BCCI Commits Support To Family of Late Broadcast Engineer Ian Langford
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