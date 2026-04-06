LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Madurai court delhi assembly China airspace canada Assembly Elections 2026 asim munir IPL 2026 Assam Assembly Election 2026 himachal pradesh Royal Enfield Madurai court delhi assembly China airspace canada Assembly Elections 2026 asim munir IPL 2026 Assam Assembly Election 2026 himachal pradesh Royal Enfield Madurai court delhi assembly China airspace canada Assembly Elections 2026 asim munir IPL 2026 Assam Assembly Election 2026 himachal pradesh Royal Enfield Madurai court delhi assembly China airspace canada Assembly Elections 2026 asim munir IPL 2026 Assam Assembly Election 2026 himachal pradesh Royal Enfield
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Madurai court delhi assembly China airspace canada Assembly Elections 2026 asim munir IPL 2026 Assam Assembly Election 2026 himachal pradesh Royal Enfield Madurai court delhi assembly China airspace canada Assembly Elections 2026 asim munir IPL 2026 Assam Assembly Election 2026 himachal pradesh Royal Enfield Madurai court delhi assembly China airspace canada Assembly Elections 2026 asim munir IPL 2026 Assam Assembly Election 2026 himachal pradesh Royal Enfield Madurai court delhi assembly China airspace canada Assembly Elections 2026 asim munir IPL 2026 Assam Assembly Election 2026 himachal pradesh Royal Enfield
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Why Virat Kohli Is Dominating IPL After Test Retirement? Ravichandran Ashwin Explains Big Shift in Approach

Why Virat Kohli Is Dominating IPL After Test Retirement? Ravichandran Ashwin Explains Big Shift in Approach

Ravichandran Ashwin believes Virat Kohli’s Test retirement boosted his IPL performance for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The former India captain has improved his strike rate and batting approach, helping RCB win the IPL 2025 title with consistent runs and aggressive strokeplay.

Ravichandran Ashwin claims Test retirement has helped Virat Kohli. Image Credit: ANI
Ravichandran Ashwin claims Test retirement has helped Virat Kohli. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: April 6, 2026 18:45:50 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Why Virat Kohli Is Dominating IPL After Test Retirement? Ravichandran Ashwin Explains Big Shift in Approach

Virat Kohli, even after achieving huge success in the Indian Premier League as a batter over the years, has still managed to keep himself relevant in the modern era of the game. The right-handed batter shocked many when he announced his retirement from tests in 2025. However, former Indian teammate, Ravichandran Ashwin believes that bidding farewell to the longest format has helped the 37-year-old. The off-spinner talked about how retiring from test cricket helped Virat in improving his batting performances in the shortest format. 

Notably, Kohli with RCB won his first IPL title in 2025. Despite being from an era where batting with a solid technique was preferred over hard-hitting batting, Kohli was one of the top performers in the season. Ashwin claims that retiring from test cricket has allowed the decorated batter to achieve higher level of success in IPL. 

Test retirement the mantra for IPL success for Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli’s retirement from test cricket has allowed him to improve his batting performance in the IPL, according to Ravichandran Ashwin. Kohli announced his retirement from the longest format on the 12th of May in 2025. The right-handed batter was experiencing a dip in form in red-ball cricket, leading him to bid farewell to the format. 

You Might Be Interested In

However, since then, Kohli has achieved great success in ODIs and the IPL. He won the IPL 2025 title with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. In ODIs, he is adding hundreds to his tally and is eying the 100 international century milestone and overtaking his idol, Sachin Tendulkar. 

Ravichandran Ashwin’s bombshell claim on Virat Kohli

Former Indian teammate Ravichandran Ashwin, while speaking on JioStar, talked about how test retirement has helped Virat Kohli. He talked about how, while playing test cricket, he would have hints of test batting technique while playing for RCB as well. 

Ashwin said, “Virat was still playing Test cricket in 2024; he was very still, the bat wouldn’t move much.” Notably, Virat scored 741 runs at a strike rate of 154 in 2024. His numbers in the previous few years were not that great. From 2020 to 2023, Kohli scored 1,851 runs at a strike rate of 125.57. 

The former Indian spinner further said, “But now, here in 2026, the bat is down initially and later he brings it up, which we call potential energy, or the constant movement of the bat, and he is getting into lovely positions. In 2024, his head was so still that even the movement of his feet was balanced, because he was still playing Test cricket then, in 2026, since he doesn’t play Test cricket anymore, he doesn’t have to control his hands as much and is letting them go, going for more shots.” 

Irfan Pathan agrees with Ravichandran Ashwin’s claim on Virat Kohli

While agreeing to Ashwin’s statement, Irfan Pathan, appearing on the show, talked about how the change in the backlift has allowed him to generate more power. Pathan specifically talked about how the momentum gained from backlift has played a huge role in Kohli’s improving his IPL record.

“Because of that backlift, he is getting that momentum, more power, and that is why the strike rate has gone up, when you are standing still in the prelude, before the bowler bowls, you don’t get the momentum that you want to create to go for big shots, but when you bring the bat down, then up again, you already have that momentum,” Pathan said.

Notably, since 2025, Kohli has scored 754 runs in the IPL for RCB in 17 innings. He is striking at a rate of 147.8 while averaging 58 per dismissal. The increase in his batting performance has led to RCB finding success in the tournament and winning their first trophy in 2025.

Also Read: IPL 2026: MS Dhoni Return Date Revealed? Massive Boost For Chennai Super Kings After RCB Loss; Dewald Brevis Update Inside

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

“Shreyas Iyer Set to Captain India”: PBKS Bowler Hails Skipper’s Leadership and Impact Ahead of IPL Clash with KKR

RAP vs MUL Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, and Pitch Report — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

KKR vs PBKS Match Prediction IPL 2026: Who Will Win at Eden Gardens? Shreyas Iyer vs Sunil Narine Headline Key Battles

KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Match 12 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

IPL 2026: MS Dhoni Return Date Revealed? Massive Boost For Chennai Super Kings After RCB Loss; Dewald Brevis Update Inside

LATEST NEWS

Roof Waterproofing: Choosing the Right Approach for Long-Term Protection

Cineflicks Introduces a Platform Where Viewers Can Earn While Watching Content

Who Is Sarabjit Singh, The Masked Man Who Drove A Car Through VIP Gates Of Delhi Assembly Triggering A Major Security Scare? All You Need To Know

‘My Disability Made Him Uncomfortable’: Specially-Abled Woman Denied Rapido Ride, Video Sparkes Outrage On Social Media, Watch

Who Is Mahakumbh Baba Abhay Singh’s Wife? Karnataka Engineer Marries Viral IITian, Wedding Photos Break The Internet

‘We Have Compiled And Formalised Our Own Set Of Demands’: Iran Says No To US 15-Point Plan To End The Conflict In West Asia

‘How Will We Manage?’ Pakistan’s Soaring Petrol Prices Push Students And Poor Into Deep Financial Strain- What’s Happening?

Why Virat Kohli Is Dominating IPL After Test Retirement? Ravichandran Ashwin Explains Big Shift in Approach

Who Is Subashini Balasubramaniyam’s Husband Bibin Chandra? Tamil Actress, Who Was Found Dead At Home, Got Into A Video Call Argument With Him Before Suspected Suicide

Postal Ballot And Home Voting Explained: Democracy At Your Doorstep- How Senior Citizens, PwDs Can Vote In 2026 Assembly Elections

Why Virat Kohli Is Dominating IPL After Test Retirement? Ravichandran Ashwin Explains Big Shift in Approach

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why Virat Kohli Is Dominating IPL After Test Retirement? Ravichandran Ashwin Explains Big Shift in Approach

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why Virat Kohli Is Dominating IPL After Test Retirement? Ravichandran Ashwin Explains Big Shift in Approach
Why Virat Kohli Is Dominating IPL After Test Retirement? Ravichandran Ashwin Explains Big Shift in Approach
Why Virat Kohli Is Dominating IPL After Test Retirement? Ravichandran Ashwin Explains Big Shift in Approach
Why Virat Kohli Is Dominating IPL After Test Retirement? Ravichandran Ashwin Explains Big Shift in Approach

QUICK LINKS