IPL Auction 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Gets Venkatesh Iyer, Quinton de Kock To Mumbai Indians For 1 Cr

IPL Auction 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Gets Venkatesh Iyer, Quinton de Kock To Mumbai Indians For 1 Cr

The fans will be particularly curious to know the role of Venkatesh Iyer in RCB's plans during the IPL 2026 season, and whether Quinton de Kock is going to revive his best days at MI or not.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: December 16, 2025 15:41:07 IST

The IPL Auction 2026 was characterized by a maximum number of headline making trades, as the franchises combined the best Indian players with foreign talent and changed the composition of their teams. Among the major surprises of the auction day was the acquisition of Venkatesh Iyer by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), an Indian all rounder who has a reputation for powerful batting at the top of the order along with his bowling.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Gets Venkatesh Iyer

RCB’s acquisition indicates a strategy that clearly aims at strengthening its Indian core and drawing in playing XI with the versatility, especially in pressure situations, that RCB’s move implies. Iyer’s past performances in IPL, especially in knockout matches, have proved him a player for the big occasions and, hence, RCB feel they have made a quality addition in their quest for the first IPL title.

Quinton de Kock To Mumbai Indians For 1 Cr

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians (MI) made one of the most mentioned bargain buys of the auction by getting Quinton de Kock for only ₹1 crore. The South African wicketkeeper-batter, once a star IPL player, comes with a ton of experience and a history of being an aggressive opener with a great track record. It was MI who got the player at a comparatively lesser price and thus, it was seen that MI had done a smart deal, acquiring a dependable top order player and a world class keeper at the same time. De Kock’s skill to give quick starts during the powerplay and his ability to deal with high pressure chases could be vital for a franchise that is known for creating winning combinations.

IPL Auction 2026 Live Updates

The auction, in a general way, displayed the different strategies of the teams, RCB going for Indian players with a huge investment to ensure their presence in the market for a long time, while MI’s strategy was to go for cheap but experienced players. As a result, the two different strategies could heavily sway the deciding factor in the tournament in favor of the players’ forms and conditions. The fans will be particularly curious to know the role of Venkatesh Iyer in RCB’s plans during the IPL 2026 season, and whether Quinton de Kock is going to revive his best days at MI or not. These acquisitions have not only set the stage for a thrilling next season but also reminded us of the fact that the IPL auction is still one of the most interesting events in cricket.

First published on: Dec 16, 2025 3:41 PM IST
QUICK LINKS