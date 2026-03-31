BREAKING: IPL Broadcast Engineer Found Dead in Mumbai Hotel Room, Mystery Deepens as Police Launch Probe

A British national who was working as a broadcast engineer for the BCCI during the IPL was reportedly found dead in his hotel room at Mumbai’s Trident Hotel. He has been identified as Williams Langford, a British citizen.

Langford had been staying at the hotel since March 24. He had returned to his room (No. 2715) on March 29. The following day, March 30, when the receptionist tried calling his room, there was no response.

Later, the hotel staff who entered the room using a master key, discovered him lying on the floor. The hotel’s in-house doctor pronounced him dead later. The Marine Drive Police Station has registered an accidental death report and further investigation is underway. Officials said a postmortem examination has been conducted, and the exact cause of death will be determined after the report is received.

“Nothing suspicious has been found so far,” police said, adding that the case is being treated as an unnatural death pending further investigation.