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Home > Sports News > Mohammed Siraj Dating Big Boss Fame Mahira Sharma? Viral Cafe Videos Sparks Buzz

Mohammed Siraj Dating Big Boss Fame Mahira Sharma? Viral Cafe Videos Sparks Buzz

Mohammed Siraj was recently spotted at the same cafe as Bollywood actress Mahira Sharma, as dating rumours ignited. While they were not spotted together, their simultaneous presence set social media buzzing.

Mohammed Siraj and Mahira Sharma. (Photo Credits: X)
Mohammed Siraj and Mahira Sharma. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: March 31, 2026 15:42:57 IST

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Mohammed Siraj Dating Big Boss Fame Mahira Sharma? Viral Cafe Videos Sparks Buzz

India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has once again sparked dating rumours with actress Mahira Sharma. While the couple was not spotted together, their simultaneous presence set social media buzzing.

With several clips doing the rounds on social media, fans have started speculating that the two are dating. Nothing has been confirmed from both of them yet. But this is now the first time that two have been linked together. Their past online interactions and public appearances have fuelled similar speculation. 

Mohammed Siraj Gearing up For IPL 2026

After the T20 World Cup 2026 triumph where Siraj got to play just one match, the right-arm bowler is now gearing up for the IPL 2026 season. The pacer will be donning Gujarat Titans’ jersey as the side is all set to kickstart the campaign against Punjab Kings in Chandigarh. Siraj has become one of the most important members of the Indian team in the ODI and Test format. In 45 Test matches, Siraj has 139 wickets to his name while 76 in 50 ODI matches. 

Siraj had a decent run in the previous edition that he played and bagged a total of 16 wickets in 15 matches that he played. While Gujarat Titans bowed out of the tournament in Eliminator round, Punjab Kings reached the finals only to lose to Royal Challengers Bengaluru.  

Who is Mahira Sharma?

Mahira Sharma rose to fame after she participated  her stint on Bigg Boss 13. Since then, she has steadily built her presence in the entertainment industry through TV shows, music videos, and brand collaborations. If the rumours are true then it won’t be the first time when a cricketer would be dating an actress. The Denials 

Back in March 2025, Mahira was pretty blunt about it, telling everyone she wasn’t dating anyone.

The deleted post: Siraj also took a dig at the rumours last year, posting an Instagram story calling the claims “baseless and untrue” – only to delete the post minutes later, which only made people more curious.

Even Mahira’s mother has stepped in previously, dismissing the rumours as just the price of being a celebrity.

Also Read: PBKS vs GT Prediction IPL 2026 Today Match at New Chandigarh: Preview, Predicted Playing XIs — 3 Key Players to Watch Out For

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Tags: CricketCricket newsIPL 2026Mahira SharmaMohammed SirajMohammed Siraj dating Mahira SharmaMohammed Siraj girlfriendMohammed Siraj girlfriend name

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Mohammed Siraj Dating Big Boss Fame Mahira Sharma? Viral Cafe Videos Sparks Buzz
Mohammed Siraj Dating Big Boss Fame Mahira Sharma? Viral Cafe Videos Sparks Buzz
Mohammed Siraj Dating Big Boss Fame Mahira Sharma? Viral Cafe Videos Sparks Buzz
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