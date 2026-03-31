LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
arshdeep singh adventure tourism safety Candace Owens Rajasthan 12th Result 2026 Mahabubabad asim munir bihar news Jaish-e-Mohammed bunker buster Iran news arshdeep singh adventure tourism safety Candace Owens Rajasthan 12th Result 2026 Mahabubabad asim munir bihar news Jaish-e-Mohammed bunker buster Iran news arshdeep singh adventure tourism safety Candace Owens Rajasthan 12th Result 2026 Mahabubabad asim munir bihar news Jaish-e-Mohammed bunker buster Iran news arshdeep singh adventure tourism safety Candace Owens Rajasthan 12th Result 2026 Mahabubabad asim munir bihar news Jaish-e-Mohammed bunker buster Iran news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
arshdeep singh adventure tourism safety Candace Owens Rajasthan 12th Result 2026 Mahabubabad asim munir bihar news Jaish-e-Mohammed bunker buster Iran news arshdeep singh adventure tourism safety Candace Owens Rajasthan 12th Result 2026 Mahabubabad asim munir bihar news Jaish-e-Mohammed bunker buster Iran news arshdeep singh adventure tourism safety Candace Owens Rajasthan 12th Result 2026 Mahabubabad asim munir bihar news Jaish-e-Mohammed bunker buster Iran news arshdeep singh adventure tourism safety Candace Owens Rajasthan 12th Result 2026 Mahabubabad asim munir bihar news Jaish-e-Mohammed bunker buster Iran news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > PBKS vs GT Prediction IPL 2026 Today Match at New Chandigarh: Preview, Predicted Playing XIs — 3 Key Players to Watch Out For

PBKS vs GT Prediction IPL 2026 Today Match at New Chandigarh: Preview, Predicted Playing XIs — 3 Key Players to Watch Out For

IPL 2026 Today Match: Last year’s runners-up Punjab Kings, led by Shreyas Iyer, will take on Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans in New Chandigarh as both teams kick off their IPL 2026 campaign in a high-stakes clash tonight. With two in-form Indian stars leading their sides, the PBKS vs GT encounter promises to be a crucial match for both teams. Here’s a look at the PBKS vs GT playing XIs, team news and three key players to watch in this Indian Premier League showdown.

Punjab Kings will take on Gujarat Titans. (Photo Credits: X)
Punjab Kings will take on Gujarat Titans. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: March 31, 2026 14:54:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

PBKS vs GT Prediction IPL 2026 Today Match at New Chandigarh: Preview, Predicted Playing XIs — 3 Key Players to Watch Out For

The last year’s runners-up Punjab Kings are all set to take on Gujarat Titans in Chandigarh as the Shreyas Iyer-led side kickstart their IPL 2026 campaign. After a brilliant run in the previous edition, PBKS lost the finale against Royal Challengers Bengaluru who lifted their first cup. 

GT, on the other side, won the title in their first appearance in 2022 and then ended as runners-up in 2023. The Titans played both their finals under the leadership of Hardik Pandya who later returned back to Mumbai Indians. The Shubman Gill-led side made it to the playoffs in the last edition but lost to Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator and bowed out of the tournament. 

Sai Sudharsan and Prasidh Krishna top the charts. While Sudharsan struck 759 runs in 15 matches, Krishna scalped 25 wickets. Apart from these two, captain Shubman Gill also performed well with the bat as he notched up 650 runs in the season.

You Might Be Interested In

For Punjab Kings, Shreyas Iyer starred with the bat with most runs as he scored 604 runs in 17 games. Arshdeep Singh was the pick of the bowlers for Punjab with 21 scalps in 17 games. Here we take a look at three players to watch out for in the PBKS vs GT contest. 

Shubman Gill 

Shubman Gill will be leading the side in the encounter against Punjab Kings. The IPL 2026 is going to be an important tournament for the right-handed batter after he had missed the bus for the T20 World Cup 2026 despite playing as the vice-captain during the series against South Africa. 

After his omission, Gill will now be eyeing a comeback in T20I setup and the cash-rich league would be the perfect platform for him. Having scored runs in the previous edition and leading GT to the Playoffs, Gill would look to replicate his performance in this season as well and produce better results for the team. 

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer is a very experienced campaigner when it comes to the IPL. He has led Kolkata Knight Riders to the title and was the captain of the Punjab Kings when they played the finale in the last season. Moreover, Shreyas was also among the runs in the last season. 

The right-handed batter would look to begin from he left and would be looking to leave a mark. Iyer would be responsible to anchor the innings till the end especially if the side is chasing. 

Rashid Khan 

Rashid Khan didn’t really have a great season in the last edition as he just picked 9 wickets and especially at an economy 9.34. The spinner would look to turn the tables for himself and the team. Rashid’s form will be crucial for GT as well. If Rashid stays among wickets, the Titans will be able to keep a check on the opposition’s scoring-rate. 

Pitch Report

The track could be a decent one with help for both batters and the pace bowlers. Last season, the scores were mostly around 200. There were also games where teams were bowled out for very low scores. So, expect a good contest between bat and ball.

In the last T20 at this venue, India were bowled out for 162 in reply to South Africa’s 213.

Win prediction: Punjab Kings have a slight edge as they have Arshdeep Singh and Marco Jansen in the ranks who could trouble the batters. 

Predicted XIs:

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal. Impact sub: Vijaykumar Vyshak.

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj. Impact sub: Sai Kishore

Also Read: IPL Broadcast Engineer Found Dead in Mumbai Hotel Room, Mystery Deepens as Police Launch Probe

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: arshdeep singhCricketCricket newsGT vs PBKShome-hero-pos-11marco jansenPBKS vs GTPunjab Kings vs Gujarat TitansRashid Khanshreyas iyershubman gill

RELATED News

BREAKING: IPL Broadcast Engineer Found Dead in Mumbai Hotel Room, Mystery Deepens as Police Launch Probe

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL: Live Streaming in India, Squads and Predicted XIs

Naseem Shah vs PCB: Pakistan Cricket Team Pacer Apologises After Maryam Nawaz Tweet Row in PSL 2026, Mohsin Naqvi ‘Intervenes’ to Block 2-Year Ban

Fact Check: Is Lionel Messi Retiring Before FIFA World Cup 2026? Insider Claims ‘Last Training Session’ For Argentina Legend

IPL 2026: Emotional Ravindra Jadeja Kisses CSK Crest on Khaleel Ahmed’s Jersey | WATCH

LATEST NEWS

Thailand Hotel Horror: Couple Freezes As Black Cobra Slithers Onto Bed While They Sleep; Video Goes Viral

Bollywood Comes In Support Of Dhurandhar 2, Reacts To Propaganda Debate: ‘Narrated From A Perspective, Should Appreciate That’

New PAN Rules, ‘Tax Year’ Concept, And Extended ITR Deadlines: What Changes Under The New Income Tax Law From April 1? Details Inside

Toyota In Crisis? Why CEO Koji Sato Issued Dire Warning ‘We Will Not Survive’ Amid Supply Chain Failures And Rising China Competition

PBKS vs GT Prediction IPL 2026 Today Match at New Chandigarh: Preview, Predicted Playing XIs — 3 Key Players to Watch Out For

How Iran War Is Sending Shockwaves Through Wall Street: Oil Prices, AI Panic Push S&P 500 To Worst Quarter Since Pandemic Era

Why Was Jayalalithaa’s Hyderabad House Sealed Over ₹1.5 Crore Property Tax Just Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections? Timing Sparks Political Questions

Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case: Raja Raghuvanshi’s Family Welcomes Baby Boy, Says He Has Been Reborn In Their Home As His Nephew | WATCH

Terrifying Goa Video: Tourist Crashes Into The Sea After Parasailing Rope Snaps Mid-Air, Internet Demands Strict Safety Checks

UAE Fuel Prices April 2026: Dubai, Abu Dhabi Petrol, Diesel Rates Hiked Up to Dh4.69/L; Check Full Price List Effective April 1

PBKS vs GT Prediction IPL 2026 Today Match at New Chandigarh: Preview, Predicted Playing XIs — 3 Key Players to Watch Out For

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

PBKS vs GT Prediction IPL 2026 Today Match at New Chandigarh: Preview, Predicted Playing XIs — 3 Key Players to Watch Out For

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

PBKS vs GT Prediction IPL 2026 Today Match at New Chandigarh: Preview, Predicted Playing XIs — 3 Key Players to Watch Out For
PBKS vs GT Prediction IPL 2026 Today Match at New Chandigarh: Preview, Predicted Playing XIs — 3 Key Players to Watch Out For
PBKS vs GT Prediction IPL 2026 Today Match at New Chandigarh: Preview, Predicted Playing XIs — 3 Key Players to Watch Out For
PBKS vs GT Prediction IPL 2026 Today Match at New Chandigarh: Preview, Predicted Playing XIs — 3 Key Players to Watch Out For

QUICK LINKS