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Home > Sports News > IPL vs PSL: Kusal Mendis ‘Silence’ Embarrasses Pakistani Journalist Over ‘Do You Regret Leaving Midway Last Year’ Question | WATCH

IPL vs PSL: Kusal Mendis ‘Silence’ Embarrasses Pakistani Journalist Over ‘Do You Regret Leaving Midway Last Year’ Question | WATCH

Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis found himself in an uncomfortable situation during a post-match press conference after Peshawar Zalmi’s convincing win over Lahore Qalandars in Karachi on Saturday.

Kusal Mendis. (Photo Credits: Screengrab/X0
Kusal Mendis. (Photo Credits: Screengrab/X0

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: April 12, 2026 12:25:08 IST

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IPL vs PSL: Kusal Mendis ‘Silence’ Embarrasses Pakistani Journalist Over ‘Do You Regret Leaving Midway Last Year’ Question | WATCH

Sri Lanka batter Kusal Mendis was caught off guard in the press conference after the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 game between Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars in Karachi. The right-handed batter had last year left PSL mid way to join IPL while was not picked by any franchise this time. Pointing this, one of the reporters asked, “Last year, Kusal, you withdrew from Pakistan Super League to play for Gujarat Titans midway through the tournament, and you cited security concerns. Now, the Pakistan Super League is giving you respect again and they did not pick you again. So, do you have any regret about withdrawing from Pakistan Super League last year?”

PSL 2026: What Kusal Mendis Said?

While the Sri Lankan batter Kusal Mendis was caught off guard, he opted to stay silent and just laughed it off. As the atmosphere grew tense, the media manager quickly intervened, reminding reporters to keep their questions focused on the PSL and the match. The journalist, however, remained adament, “It is a PSL question” attempting to justify the query.

PSL 2026: How Was Kusal Mendis Associated With PSL in Past?

In 2025, Kusal Mendis made headlines after leaving Quetta Gladiators midway through the PSL, citing security concerns. His sudden exit raised questions at the time, but he soon found another opportunity in the IPL.

Mendis was picked up by Gujarat Titans as a replacement for Jos Buttler during the playoffs. However, his stint in the IPL was short. He played just one match, which ended in a loss, and did not get further chances. Ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, Gujarat Titans decided to release him, and he eventually went unsold.

Now, back in the PSL for the 2026 season with Peshawar Zalmi, Mendis has made a strong comeback. He has been one of the standout performers in the tournament so far, showing great confidence and consistency with the bat.

Mendis currently leads the run-scoring charts, with 241 runs at an excellent average of 60.25. His performances at the top of the order have given Peshawar Zalmi solid starts and helped the team stay competitive in matches.

How Has Kusal Mendis Performed in PSL 2026 so Far?

Kusal Mendis has been in brilliant form in the on going edition of the Pakistan Super League. The right-handed batter is sitting at the helm of the table for most runs. He is followed by Sahibzada Farhan at two who has 232 runs in 5 matches while Babar Azam and Hasan Nawaz are at three and four respectively. Sameer Minhas is at number five. 

As far as the team standings are, Peshawar Zalmi top the table with four wins and 8 points from five matches under their belt.

Also Read: IPL 2026 Controversy | Big Trouble For Rajasthan Royals as Manager Caught Using Mobile Phone In LIVE Match Beside Vaibhav Sooryavanshi | WATCH

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Tags: CricketCricket newsGujrat TitansKusal Mendis battingKusal Mendis batting runsKusal Mendis careerKusal Mendis controversyKusal Mendis PSLkusal-mendisPakistan Super LeaguePeshawar ZalmiPSLPSL 2026PSL 2026 NewsPSL 2026 updates

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IPL vs PSL: Kusal Mendis ‘Silence’ Embarrasses Pakistani Journalist Over ‘Do You Regret Leaving Midway Last Year’ Question | WATCH
IPL vs PSL: Kusal Mendis ‘Silence’ Embarrasses Pakistani Journalist Over ‘Do You Regret Leaving Midway Last Year’ Question | WATCH
IPL vs PSL: Kusal Mendis ‘Silence’ Embarrasses Pakistani Journalist Over ‘Do You Regret Leaving Midway Last Year’ Question | WATCH
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