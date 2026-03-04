LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
IRAN WEAPONS Iran news Arjun Tendulkar Abhishek Sharma business news 18k gold rate china Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei IRAN WEAPONS Iran news Arjun Tendulkar Abhishek Sharma business news 18k gold rate china Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei IRAN WEAPONS Iran news Arjun Tendulkar Abhishek Sharma business news 18k gold rate china Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei IRAN WEAPONS Iran news Arjun Tendulkar Abhishek Sharma business news 18k gold rate china Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
IRAN WEAPONS Iran news Arjun Tendulkar Abhishek Sharma business news 18k gold rate china Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei IRAN WEAPONS Iran news Arjun Tendulkar Abhishek Sharma business news 18k gold rate china Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei IRAN WEAPONS Iran news Arjun Tendulkar Abhishek Sharma business news 18k gold rate china Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei IRAN WEAPONS Iran news Arjun Tendulkar Abhishek Sharma business news 18k gold rate china Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Iran’s Spot In FIFA World Cup 2026 Could Go To Another Team Amid War With USA — Who Might It Be?

Iran’s Spot In FIFA World Cup 2026 Could Go To Another Team Amid War With USA — Who Might It Be?

Iran’s participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup is uncertain due to escalating tensions with the US, prompting FIFA to consider replacement teams.

(Photo: X)
(Photo: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: March 4, 2026 15:10:36 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Iran’s Spot In FIFA World Cup 2026 Could Go To Another Team Amid War With USA — Who Might It Be?

The inclusion of Iran in the 2026 FIFA world cup which is to be hosted in the United States with Canada and Mexico has been the focal point as regional geopolitical tensions in the Middle East continue to rise.

US-Iran War 

Most recent US and Israeli military attacks on Iranian targets have led to speculation that the Iranian national team might not participate in the summer tournament, despite its qualification as the top of its group in its Asian qualifying. The president of the Iran football federation has cast a heavy degree of uncertainty regarding his team’s playing condition under the current circumstances that it would be hard to look forward to the world cup in the presence of the ongoing conflict. In the meantime, the team will hold group matches in Los Angeles and Seattle among others, which will increase the logistical burden, considering security issues. 

Who Could Replace Iran if War Forces Withdrawal?

The governing rules of FIFA permit that in case a qualified team formally withdraws, then the organisation has a wide discretion to nominate a different association to appear in its place. In the event of this kind of unprecedented event, there has been a close follow up on any developments and deliberations on the ways to create a safe and inclusive tournament and still uphold the integrity of the competition. In the event that Iran chooses or is coerced to withdraw prior to the start of matches, those teams who were just short of making it to the qualification would be looked at Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Iraq and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are highly regarded as the most likely countries to be on the top of the list of potential vacancies, since they were ranked among the most popular teams in Asia throughout the qualification process, and they played the intercontinental playoff.

You Might Be Interested In

Can FIFA Replace Iran?

Substituting a competent country at a World Cup would be very bizarre in the present day times, but not unprecedented in other competitions, and FIFA would have to move at high speed to make arrangements. Close to the choice of replacement, withdrawal would have both monetary and competitively driven impacts to Iran, such as lack of training budgets, and financial penalties according to FIFA statutes and unrestricted disqualification in forthcoming games. In the meantime, it is a fluid situation, the involvement of Iran has not been confirmed yet, spectators, administrators and the football fraternity are waiting with bated breath as the tournament nears and as plans are being made in case of any contingency.

Also Read: Copa del Rey: Barcelona Beat Atletico Madrid 3-0 But Crash Out 4-3 on Aggregate, Miss Final Spot

First published on: Mar 4, 2026 3:10 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Can FIFA Replace Iran FIFAIran FIFA World Cup 2026Iran US WarIran World Cup 2026US Iran warWho Could Replace Iran FIFA

RELATED News

Copa del Rey: Barcelona Beat Atletico Madrid 3-0 But Crash Out 4-3 on Aggregate, Miss Final Spot

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok Pre-Wedding: Sachin, Anjali, Sara Tendulkar Glow in Star-Studded Celebration with Cricket Stars | In Pics

Pakistan to Name Sarfaraz Ahmed as Test Head Coach: Report

SA vs NZ Weather Report: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In 1st Semi-Final Of T20 World Cup 2026 In Kolkata?

IND vs ENG: Abhishek Sharma OUT, Rinku Singh In- India’s Predicted XI For T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final

LATEST NEWS

The Kerala Story 2 Makers Release Disturbing YouTube Scene, Leaving Fans Horrified; Fans Plead: ‘Please Don’t Show This!’

Young Sherlock Streaming Now: Guy Ritchie Explores Holmes At 19 In Oxford Murder Mystery; When And Where Can You Watch It In India?

Viral Video Shows Locals Fiddling With Alleged Intact US LUCAS Kamikaze Drone In Iraq As Iran-US War Escalates

‘All US Bases Destroyed’: Ex-Pentagon Vetaran Makes Big Claim, Says Iran ‘Fares Very Well’ As Trump Says Strikes Obliterated Tehran

China Backs Iran, Urges US and Israel to Immediately Halt Military Operations Amid Escalating Middle East Conflict

$20K Drones vs $12M Interceptors: How Iran’s Cheap Drones Are Challenging Costly US and Israeli Air Defences, But Will Limited Stock Prove To Be A Big Issue?

Iran Initiates Ops True Promise-4 As It Launches 17th Wave Of Strikes Against US-Israel; Claims ‘680 US Troops Killed’ | Updates

‘Any Leader Appointed…Will Be Target For Elimination’: Before Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Funeral, Israel Warns Iran’s Next Supreme Leader With ‘Assassination’ Threat

Holi 2026 Skin Rescue Guide: Expert Tips To Heal Post-Colour Damage Fast, Pro-Approved Routine To Soothe, Repair & Restore Glow

Ayesha Khan Reveals Shocking Rape Threats, Replacement Over Weight: ‘I Am Almost Sexualized Every Day…’

Iran’s Spot In FIFA World Cup 2026 Could Go To Another Team Amid War With USA — Who Might It Be?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Iran’s Spot In FIFA World Cup 2026 Could Go To Another Team Amid War With USA — Who Might It Be?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Iran’s Spot In FIFA World Cup 2026 Could Go To Another Team Amid War With USA — Who Might It Be?
Iran’s Spot In FIFA World Cup 2026 Could Go To Another Team Amid War With USA — Who Might It Be?
Iran’s Spot In FIFA World Cup 2026 Could Go To Another Team Amid War With USA — Who Might It Be?
Iran’s Spot In FIFA World Cup 2026 Could Go To Another Team Amid War With USA — Who Might It Be?

QUICK LINKS