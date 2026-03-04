Iran’s Spot In FIFA World Cup 2026 Could Go To Another Team Amid War With USA — Who Might It Be?

The inclusion of Iran in the 2026 FIFA world cup which is to be hosted in the United States with Canada and Mexico has been the focal point as regional geopolitical tensions in the Middle East continue to rise.

US-Iran War

Most recent US and Israeli military attacks on Iranian targets have led to speculation that the Iranian national team might not participate in the summer tournament, despite its qualification as the top of its group in its Asian qualifying. The president of the Iran football federation has cast a heavy degree of uncertainty regarding his team’s playing condition under the current circumstances that it would be hard to look forward to the world cup in the presence of the ongoing conflict. In the meantime, the team will hold group matches in Los Angeles and Seattle among others, which will increase the logistical burden, considering security issues.

Who Could Replace Iran if War Forces Withdrawal?

The governing rules of FIFA permit that in case a qualified team formally withdraws, then the organisation has a wide discretion to nominate a different association to appear in its place. In the event of this kind of unprecedented event, there has been a close follow up on any developments and deliberations on the ways to create a safe and inclusive tournament and still uphold the integrity of the competition. In the event that Iran chooses or is coerced to withdraw prior to the start of matches, those teams who were just short of making it to the qualification would be looked at Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Iraq and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are highly regarded as the most likely countries to be on the top of the list of potential vacancies, since they were ranked among the most popular teams in Asia throughout the qualification process, and they played the intercontinental playoff.

Can FIFA Replace Iran?

Substituting a competent country at a World Cup would be very bizarre in the present day times, but not unprecedented in other competitions, and FIFA would have to move at high speed to make arrangements. Close to the choice of replacement, withdrawal would have both monetary and competitively driven impacts to Iran, such as lack of training budgets, and financial penalties according to FIFA statutes and unrestricted disqualification in forthcoming games. In the meantime, it is a fluid situation, the involvement of Iran has not been confirmed yet, spectators, administrators and the football fraternity are waiting with bated breath as the tournament nears and as plans are being made in case of any contingency.

