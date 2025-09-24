LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr bcci donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr bcci donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr bcci donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr bcci
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr bcci donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr bcci donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr bcci donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr bcci
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Ireland's Freya Sargent to step away from international cricket

Ireland's Freya Sargent to step away from international cricket

Ireland's Freya Sargent to step away from international cricket

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 24, 2025 09:01:07 IST

Dublin [Ireland], September 24 (ANI): Ireland spinner Freya Sargent has decided to take an indefinite break from international cricket for personal reasons, as per the official website of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The 19-year-old has opted out of national duty, having played 16 ODIs and as many T20Is to her name while claiming 33 wickets across both formats.

The spinner, who made her international debut back in 2023, was nominated for the ICC Women’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year award in 2024, after featuring prominently at the first two ICC Women’s Under-19 T20 World Cups in 2023 and 2025.

Graeme West, Director of High Performance at Cricket Ireland, backed Sargent’s decision, terming player wellbeing as a priority.

“Freya has been a valued member of the senior performance squad for the past three years, making a significant contribution both on and off the field. She has been an integral part of the team,” he said, as quoted from the official website of ICC.

“Cricket Ireland will continue to support Freya during this time, the Team Management Unit are all agreed this is the best option available to Freya,” he noted.

“Player well-being is paramount to us and takes precedence over everything else,” he added.

Sargent had recently marked her return in the Irish side following an injury, and featured at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup European Qualifier in August. She was also handed a full-time contract in Ireland’s latest centrally contracted players list. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: freya-sargentgraeme-westiccicc-womens-t20-world-cup-european-qualifierIreland

RELATED News

Shan Masood set to continue as Pakistan's Test captain in 2025-27 WTC cycle
"No evidence ball touched ground": Ex-Umpire Anil Chaudhary supports Sanju Samson's catch to dismiss Fakhar in India-Pakistan clash
Asia Cup: Pakistan still search for "perfect game", SL skipper proud of "fight and spirit" despite loss
ICC suspends USA Cricket after breaching obligation as member
Asia Cup: India assistant coach Doeschate outlines "champion" Mustafizur threat ahead of Bangladesh clash

LATEST NEWS

From Bathroom To Principal’s Office: Student’s ‘Get Ready With Me’ Clip Sparks Social Media Frenzy
Security Forces in Manipur arrest active cadre of KCP in Imphal
PM Modi expresses condolences on demise of Saudi Arabia's Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Al Al-Sheikh
Mouth Sealed, Stone Stuffed Inside: 15-Day-Old Baby Found Abandoned In Rajasthan
Digital Public Infrastructure model can transform power sector: Ram Sewak Sharma
Beef Transport Sparks Fury: Mob Burns Truck In Karnataka, Six Held
Ireland's Freya Sargent to step away from international cricket
Stocks To Watch Today: Swiggy, Apollo Hospitals, GAIL India, Lemon Tree Hotels, Sudarshan Chemical Industries, Infosys, HCL And Many Other In Focus
'Coming to save infiltrators': Giriraj Singh on AIMIM chief Owaisi's Bihar visit
Taiwan detects Chinese military vessel in strait
Ireland's Freya Sargent to step away from international cricket

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ireland's Freya Sargent to step away from international cricket

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ireland's Freya Sargent to step away from international cricket
Ireland's Freya Sargent to step away from international cricket
Ireland's Freya Sargent to step away from international cricket
Ireland's Freya Sargent to step away from international cricket

QUICK LINKS