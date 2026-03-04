LIVE TV
Is Floyd Mayweather Returning? Logan Paul Reignites Payment Controversy

Logan Paul claims Floyd Mayweather still owes him $1.5 million from their 2021 exhibition fight, alleging unpaid promotional earnings, as Mayweather prepares for more bouts amid ongoing financial disputes.

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: March 4, 2026 18:13:34 IST

Logan Paul has claimed that Floyd Mayweather still owes him $1.5 million from their 2021 exhibition fight in Miami. The two fought in a high-profile exhibition bout that reportedly generated strong pay-per-view numbers for Showtime. However, Paul says he did not earn as much as people think. Speaking on a recent episode of “The Iced Coffee Hour” podcast, he alleged that a portion of his agreed-upon payment was never received.

“I didn’t make as much money as you’d think fighting Floyd,” Paul said. “He still owes me a million and a half, maybe more.” According to Paul, the issue revolves around a promotional agreement. He claimed that Mayweather pre-sold the fight to a company in Dubai for $10 million, using Paul’s name and image to secure the deal. However, the fight eventually took place in the United States with a different company handling promotion.

Paul explained that under their agreement, he was supposed to receive 15 per cent of that deal. He believes he was not paid his full share and said the company that paid Mayweather is now suing him. Because of the ongoing legal issues, Paul doubts he will ever receive the remaining money.

Mayweather, who retired with a perfect 50-0 professional record, has continued to compete in exhibition fights. Now 49 years old, he has nothing left to prove inside the ring, but exhibition bouts remain an easy way for him to generate income. His public image has long been tied to his wealth, and he has already signed up for multiple exhibition fights in 2026.

He is scheduled to face Mike Tyson in the Democratic Republic of Congo, former kickboxing champion Mike Zambidis, and longtime rival Manny Pacquiao. Outside the ring, Mayweather has also faced other legal and financial disputes. Reports have linked him to lawsuits involving unpaid jewellery bills in Miami worth around $1.4 million and alleged unpaid rent of about $400,000 for a luxury apartment in New York. It remains to be seen whether Mayweather will respond to Paul’s claims.

