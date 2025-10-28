LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Mehli Mistry grooming gangs Chicago to Frankfurt flight Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup BCCI medical update 5-year-old throws newborn Air quality Delhi 2025 elon musk amazon Mehli Mistry grooming gangs Chicago to Frankfurt flight Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup BCCI medical update 5-year-old throws newborn Air quality Delhi 2025 elon musk amazon Mehli Mistry grooming gangs Chicago to Frankfurt flight Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup BCCI medical update 5-year-old throws newborn Air quality Delhi 2025 elon musk amazon Mehli Mistry grooming gangs Chicago to Frankfurt flight Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup BCCI medical update 5-year-old throws newborn Air quality Delhi 2025 elon musk amazon
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Mehli Mistry grooming gangs Chicago to Frankfurt flight Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup BCCI medical update 5-year-old throws newborn Air quality Delhi 2025 elon musk amazon Mehli Mistry grooming gangs Chicago to Frankfurt flight Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup BCCI medical update 5-year-old throws newborn Air quality Delhi 2025 elon musk amazon Mehli Mistry grooming gangs Chicago to Frankfurt flight Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup BCCI medical update 5-year-old throws newborn Air quality Delhi 2025 elon musk amazon Mehli Mistry grooming gangs Chicago to Frankfurt flight Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup BCCI medical update 5-year-old throws newborn Air quality Delhi 2025 elon musk amazon
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup? Here’s What He Said

Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup? Here’s What He Said

Lionel Messi stated that he has not dismissed the idea of playing in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, though he stated the decision will depend on how his body is feeling and how he feels mentally closer to the time. The Argentine legend believes that he would love to represent his country again, however, he is not willing to commit unless he is wholly prepared.

(Image Credit: Lionel Messi via Instagram)
(Image Credit: Lionel Messi via Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: October 28, 2025 11:09:03 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup? Here’s What He Said

Lionel Messi has shown significant interest in playing in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but has not made an official commitment stating the decision will rely on how he is feeling when the World Cup approaches. The 38 year old Argentine captain stated that he understands well the toll that elite international play takes on an individual sport from both physical and mental standpoints and being older, he owes it to his body to consider what might be realistic from a physical and mental standpoint.

Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup? Here’s What He Said

Lionel Scaloni, Messi’s head coach, did confirm that the player is interested in participating, and indicated it was premature to discuss definitively whether Messi will experience the journey to the World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The team has qualified for the World Cup easily, easing some of the pressure, but the player still has a choice to make, Messi does not want to be selfish and go if he doesn’t feel mentally or physically capable. Messi said in an NBC News interview: ‘It’s something amazing to be at a World Cup and I would love to.’ ‘If I’m there, I would like to be there, that I’m healthy, that I’m able to contribute significant minutes for my national team. And once I start Inter’s preseason next year, I will have to evaluate it every single day to see if I can actually give it a great deal, help the team, and help the national team and then we can decide.’

Lionel Messi Argentina 2026 FIFA World Cup 

For Argentina, the uncertainty surrounding Messi’s future participation presents a challenge but also an opportunity. His presence provides experience, leadership and a mental edge, especially as the defending champions. However, the team must also prepare itself in the event that Messi declines to play, or plays in limited capacity. Given his legacy and stature, any decision he chooses to make will have an influence and impact beyond just the sport, with fans, media and other players. In the end, the choice is as much personal as it is professional and the next months will tell us and Messi whether he makes one last global appearance or gracefully steps away on his terms.

Also Read: Suryakumar Yadav Shares Sign On Shreyas Iyer’s Progress Ahead Of India vs Australia T20I Series

First published on: Oct 28, 2025 11:09 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-8Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cuplionel messiLionel Messi 2026 FIFALionel Messi ArgentinaLionel Messi newslionel messi playing 2026 wcLionel Messi world cup 2026

RELATED News

PVL 2025 Season 4 (Final): Bengaluru Torpedoes Become Champions of Season 4 with Dominant Win Over Mumbai Meteors in Final

Minnesota edges past Seattle on penalties to take playoff series opener

Suryakumar Yadav Shares Sign On Shreyas Iyer’s Progress Ahead Of India vs Australia T20I Series

Minnesota edges past Seattle on penalties to take playoff series opener

Cincinnati gets late goal to beat Columbus 1-0 in their playoff series opener

LATEST NEWS

Aadhaar Card Rules Change From November 1: Check What’s New for All Cardholders

BYD's mini-car ambitions may be a wake-up call for Japan 

BRIEF-Greenmobility Raises FY Guidance

Who Is Mehli Mistry? The Quiet Power Player Steering Tata Trusts’ Next Chapter- Here Is Everything We Know So Far

29-Year-Old Indian Expat Wins Record ₹240 Crore UAE Lottery Jackpot

US Treasury's Bessent calls for 'sound' monetary policy in Japan

Pakistani-Origin London Mayor Sadiq Khan In Trouble, Accused Of Facilitating Grooming Gang Cover-Up After Reports Of Young Girls Being Raped

BRIEF-Saudi Exchange Says Buruj Cooperative Insurance To Delist As End 27 Oct

Gulf fintech Tabby valued at $4.5 billion after secondary share sale

Gold and Silver Price Today on October 28: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup? Here’s What He Said

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup? Here’s What He Said

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup? Here’s What He Said
Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup? Here’s What He Said
Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup? Here’s What He Said
Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup? Here’s What He Said

QUICK LINKS