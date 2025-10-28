Lionel Messi has shown significant interest in playing in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but has not made an official commitment stating the decision will rely on how he is feeling when the World Cup approaches. The 38 year old Argentine captain stated that he understands well the toll that elite international play takes on an individual sport from both physical and mental standpoints and being older, he owes it to his body to consider what might be realistic from a physical and mental standpoint.

Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup? Here’s What He Said

Lionel Scaloni, Messi’s head coach, did confirm that the player is interested in participating, and indicated it was premature to discuss definitively whether Messi will experience the journey to the World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The team has qualified for the World Cup easily, easing some of the pressure, but the player still has a choice to make, Messi does not want to be selfish and go if he doesn’t feel mentally or physically capable. Messi said in an NBC News interview: ‘It’s something amazing to be at a World Cup and I would love to.’ ‘If I’m there, I would like to be there, that I’m healthy, that I’m able to contribute significant minutes for my national team. And once I start Inter’s preseason next year, I will have to evaluate it every single day to see if I can actually give it a great deal, help the team, and help the national team and then we can decide.’

Lionel Messi Argentina 2026 FIFA World Cup

For Argentina, the uncertainty surrounding Messi’s future participation presents a challenge but also an opportunity. His presence provides experience, leadership and a mental edge, especially as the defending champions. However, the team must also prepare itself in the event that Messi declines to play, or plays in limited capacity. Given his legacy and stature, any decision he chooses to make will have an influence and impact beyond just the sport, with fans, media and other players. In the end, the choice is as much personal as it is professional and the next months will tell us and Messi whether he makes one last global appearance or gracefully steps away on his terms.

Also Read: Suryakumar Yadav Shares Sign On Shreyas Iyer’s Progress Ahead Of India vs Australia T20I Series