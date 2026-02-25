Ishan Kishan Moves to Fifth Spot Among Batters; Shivam Dube Rises to Seventh in All-Rounders List in ICC T20I Rankings

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has climbed up three spots to number five in the ICC Rankings. All-rounder Shivam Dube has moved to number seven among all-rounders issued on Wednesday.

While India’s fortunes in the T20 World Cup faced a dent following a 76-run loss to South Africa in the Super Eight clash, two of their brightest performers, Ishan and Dube, continue their climb in the ranking following some extremely reliable performances in the ongoing tournament.

Dube (up two spots to seventh) and Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi (up three places to eighth) made some good ground via the latest update. In five innings, Dube has scored 158 runs at an average of 31.60, with a strike rate of 154.90, including a fifty, which came against the Netherlands last week. He has also taken four wickets at an average of 19.50, with the best spell of 2/35 coming against the Dutch, giving him a ‘Player of the Match’ award for his all-round show.

Kishan (up three places to fifth) and Dewald Brevis (up 10 rungs to ninth) also make ground inside the top 10 for T20I batters, while Afghanistan’s Ibrahim Zadran (up four spots to 13th), West Indies captain Shai Hope (up four slots to 14th) and England skipper Harry Brook (up 10 places to 18th) make eye-catching progress, as per ICC.

Kishan has made 176 runs in five innings at an average of 35.20 and a strike rate of 193.50, with two fifties, including 77*, which came against Pakistan on February 15.

In five matches so far, Brevis has made 131 runs at an average of 26.20, with a strike rate of 136.45, playing an impactful knock of 45 against India this week, striking a partnership with David Miller to lift the Proteas from a poor position of 20/3.

Zadran also had a fine T20 WC as Afghanistan ended their campaign with a consolation win over Canada in a group stage clash, in which he made an unbeaten 95. He ended the tournament with 170 runs in four matches at an average of 56.66 and a strike rate of 142.85, with two fifties.

Brook’s fortunes have also risen due to a 100 in 51 balls against Pakistan yesterday, which single-handedly helped England chase down 165 runs and took them to the semifinals. The captain with the first-ever T20 World Cup century in history has made 202 runs in six innings at an average of 33.66 and a strike rate of 172.64, with a century and fifty.

Hope has also been instrumental in Windies’ progress to the Super Eights, with 169 runs in five innings at an average of 42.25 and a strike rate of 133.07, including two fifties and a best score of 75, which came against Italy.

