Home > Sports > ISL 2025-26: Five-Star Mohun Bagan Dominate Mohammedan, Win Bragging Rights In Mini-Derby

Mohun Bagan Super Giant thrash Mohammedan SC 5-1 to go top of the ISL table. Robson Robinho nets a brace as the Mariners overpower the Black and White Brigade at Salt Lake Stadium.

Five-Star Mohun Bagan Dominate Mohammedan, Win Bragging Rights In Mini-Derby. Photo: AIFF
Five-Star Mohun Bagan Dominate Mohammedan, Win Bragging Rights In Mini-Derby. Photo: AIFF

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: February 28, 2026 22:42:37 IST

ISL 2025-26: A clinical and high-powered attacking display propelled Mohun Bagan Super Giant to a resounding 5-1 victory over Mohammedan Sporting Club in the “Mini-Derby” at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday, February 28, 2026. The win sends the Mariners to the summit of the Indian Super League (ISL) table on goal difference, while the Black and White Brigade remains anchored at the bottom, still searching for their first point of the season.

Despite an early onslaught from the hosts, it was Mohammedan SC who stunned the stadium in the 12th minute. Lalthankima rose highest to meet a perfectly placed corner from Lalngaihsaka, powering a header into the top corner to give the underdogs a shock lead. However, the joy was short-lived as Mohun Bagan’s star signing, Robson Azevedo, took center stage. The Brazilian equalized in the 22nd minute with a sublime curling effort before doubling his tally just four minutes later, pouncing on a loose ball to turn the game on its head.

The Mariners refused to take their foot off the gas. Jamie Maclaren capitalized on a defensive lapse in the 35th minute to make it 3-1 before the break. The second half saw more of the same dominance; Manvir Singh added a fourth in the 62nd minute after his diving header deflected off Sajjad Hussain and into the net.

The highlight of the evening arrived in the 70th minute when Dimitri Petratos unleashed a 30-yard thunderbolt that clipped the woodwork on its way in, completing the 5-1 scoreline. Mohammedan goalkeeper Subhajit Bhattacharjee produced several late heroics to deny Sahal Abdul Samad and Liston Colaco, preventing an even wider margin. Robson Azevedo was rightfully named Player of the Match for his game-changing brace that sparked the comeback.

First published on: Feb 28, 2026 10:42 PM IST
