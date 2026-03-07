LIVE TV
Home > Sports > ISL 2025-26: Imran Khan Strike Hands Chennaiyin FC 1-0 Win Over Kerala Blasters

ISL 2025-26: Imran Khan Strike Hands Chennaiyin FC 1-0 Win Over Kerala Blasters

Chennaiyin FC beat Kerala Blasters 1-0 in ISL 2025-26 as Imran Khan’s first-half goal sealed the win. Kerala suffer fourth straight defeat despite several chances.

Imran Khan Strike Hands Chennaiyin FC 1-0 Win Over Kerala Blasters. Photo: ISL Media
Imran Khan Strike Hands Chennaiyin FC 1-0 Win Over Kerala Blasters. Photo: ISL Media

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: March 7, 2026 23:03:37 IST

ISL 2025-26: Imran Khan Strike Hands Chennaiyin FC 1-0 Win Over Kerala Blasters

ISL 2025-26: Chennaiyin FC registered a narrow 1–0 victory over Kerala Blasters FC in the Indian Super League 2025–26 season at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Saturday, March 7. A first-half strike from Imran Khan proved decisive as the visitors condemned the hosts to their fourth consecutive defeat of the campaign.

The result handed Chennaiyin their first win of the season and lifted them provisionally to eighth place in the standings with four points from four matches. Kerala Blasters, meanwhile, remain rooted to the bottom of the table without a single point. Chennaiyin goalkeeper Mohammad Nawaz delivered a standout performance and was named Player of the Match for his crucial interventions.

Blasters head coach David Català opted for several changes following the previous outing. Muhammad Ajsal, Aibanbha Dohling, Bikash Yumnam, Nihal Sudeesh and RV Hormipam were all included in the starting lineup, replacing Sandeep Singh, Muhammed Saheef, Korou Singh, Danish Farooq and Oumar Ba. On the other hand, Chennaiyin boss Clifford Miranda made just one alteration, handing Imran Khan a start on the wing in place of Irfan Yadwad.

The visitors began brightly and unsettled the home side early on. Imran nearly broke the deadlock after latching onto a delivery from Farukh Choudhary, only to see his effort strike the post after a defensive lapse from Kerala. Shortly afterwards, Maheson Singh also tested the goalkeeper with a powerful attempt from close range.

Kerala gradually found their footing and started to threaten going forward. Attempts from Muhammad Ajsal, Víctor Bertomeu and Vibin Mohanan forced saves from Nawaz, although none seriously troubled the Chennaiyin custodian.

The decisive moment arrived in the 42nd minute. Alberto Noguera threaded a pass into the path of Imran Khan, whose curling shot took a significant deflection off Hormipam before sneaking past goalkeeper Arsh Anwer Shaikh and into the net.

After the restart, Kerala Blasters increased the tempo and pushed hard for an equaliser. Kevin Yoke and Nihal Sudeesh were particularly lively down the flanks, while Ajsal looked dangerous in advanced areas. The hosts created several promising opportunities but struggled to convert them.

Nawaz played a pivotal role in preserving the lead, producing a superb double save to deny Bertomeu twice from close range. Kerala also came close when a strike from Nihal Sudeesh rattled the crossbar after a well-worked move involving Kevin Yoke.

Despite sustained pressure in the closing stages, Chennaiyin remained organised at the back and successfully defended their slender advantage. The final whistle confirmed a valuable win for the visitors, who also ended a six-year wait for a victory in Kochi.

First published on: Mar 7, 2026 11:03 PM IST
ISL 2025-26: Imran Khan Strike Hands Chennaiyin FC 1-0 Win Over Kerala Blasters

QUICK LINKS