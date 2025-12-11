‘It’s A Fine Line…’ AB De Villiers Agrees To Disagree With Gautam Gambhir After He Calls ‘Batting Orders Overrated’

India head coach Gautam Gambhir had earlier shared his views on the batting order, calling it “overrated” in the context of the ODI format.

“I think in a one-day format, you should know the template that you want to play with. I’ve always believed that in white-ball cricket, batting orders are very overrated, except the opening combination,” Gambhir had said.

Now, former South African batter AB de Villiers has now shared his thoughts on Gambhir’s comments and said that he does agree with the Indian coach.

“I do agree with him to a certain extent. I’ve always enjoyed a floating batting lineup in ODIs. But it’s a fine line because you can’t really play around too much with the players’ roles. It’s the top three, four to six, and then your tailenders who can hold the bat. It’s almost like three segments, and you can really be creative with that. Play with right and left-hand combinations and certain situations of the game,” De Villiers said on his YouTube channel.

The Indian team recently defeated South Africa 2-1 in a three-match ODI series. After winning the first match, the home side lost the second but a stunning all-round show helped India clinch a win in the final match.

India star batter Virat Kohli was on a roll in the series as he notched up two tons and a half-century during the course of the series. Apart from him, KL Rahul also played a couple of crucial knocks while Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal also scored their respective maiden hundreds in the format.

