LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Goa gold latest india news Faiz Hameed F-16 Fighter Jet Byju lawsuit donald trump business news bcci Goa gold latest india news Faiz Hameed F-16 Fighter Jet Byju lawsuit donald trump business news bcci Goa gold latest india news Faiz Hameed F-16 Fighter Jet Byju lawsuit donald trump business news bcci Goa gold latest india news Faiz Hameed F-16 Fighter Jet Byju lawsuit donald trump business news bcci
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Goa gold latest india news Faiz Hameed F-16 Fighter Jet Byju lawsuit donald trump business news bcci Goa gold latest india news Faiz Hameed F-16 Fighter Jet Byju lawsuit donald trump business news bcci Goa gold latest india news Faiz Hameed F-16 Fighter Jet Byju lawsuit donald trump business news bcci Goa gold latest india news Faiz Hameed F-16 Fighter Jet Byju lawsuit donald trump business news bcci
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > ‘It’s A Fine Line…’ AB De Villiers Agrees To Disagree With Gautam Gambhir After He Calls ‘Batting Orders Overrated’

‘It’s A Fine Line…’ AB De Villiers Agrees To Disagree With Gautam Gambhir After He Calls ‘Batting Orders Overrated’

India defeated South Africa 2-1 in the three-match ODI series at home. Virat Kohli starred with the bat and scored two centuries and a fifty during the course of the series.

AB de Villiers and Gautam Gambhir. (Photo Credits: X)
AB de Villiers and Gautam Gambhir. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: December 11, 2025 17:14:06 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘It’s A Fine Line…’ AB De Villiers Agrees To Disagree With Gautam Gambhir After He Calls ‘Batting Orders Overrated’

India head coach Gautam Gambhir had earlier shared his views on the batting order, calling it “overrated” in the context of the ODI format. 

“I think in a one-day format, you should know the template that you want to play with. I’ve always believed that in white-ball cricket, batting orders are very overrated, except the opening combination,” Gambhir had said. 

Now, former South African batter AB de Villiers has now shared his thoughts on Gambhir’s comments and said that he does agree with the Indian coach.  

“I do agree with him to a certain extent. I’ve always enjoyed a floating batting lineup in ODIs. But it’s a fine line because you can’t really play around too much with the players’ roles. It’s the top three, four to six, and then your tailenders who can hold the bat. It’s almost like three segments, and you can really be creative with that. Play with right and left-hand combinations and certain situations of the game,” De Villiers said on his YouTube channel. 

The Indian team recently defeated South Africa 2-1 in a three-match ODI series. After winning the first match, the home side lost the second but a stunning all-round show helped India clinch a win in the final match. 

India star batter Virat Kohli was on a roll in the series as he notched up two tons and a half-century during the course of the series. Apart from him, KL Rahul also played a couple of crucial knocks while Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal also scored their respective maiden hundreds in the format. 

Also Read: Top Three IPL Teams Likely to Pick Jacob Duffy in 2026 Mini-Auction, THIS Team With Maximum Remaining Purse Is Top Contender

First published on: Dec 11, 2025 5:14 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: ab de villiersgautam gambhirIND vs SAIndia vs South Africa

RELATED News

Meet Para Badminton Star Munna Khalid Who Has Won 10 Medals For India, Now Set For Bahrain Tournament And Asia Games 2026

Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Check Key Buys, Strategy, and Players to Watch

IPL’s Costliest Cricketers: A Look at the Most Expensive Auction Picks of All Time

Top Three IPL Teams Likely to Pick Jacob Duffy in 2026 Mini-Auction, THIS Team With Maximum Remaining Purse Is Top Contender

IPL 2026 Auction Preview: Check Potential Big Picks for the Orange Army

LATEST NEWS

‘May Disagree With The Politics Of It’: Here’s Why Hrithik Roshan Was Forced To Rewrite His Dhurandhar Review

India Coastal Guards Caught 11 Pakistani Fisherman Sailing In Indian Water In Gujarat

Goa Nightclub Fire: How Luthra Brothers Were Tracked Down In Thailand After Fleeing India

Big Jackpot For India: Gold, Lithium Found In This State, But Can’t Mine It, Here’s Why

‘It’s A Fine Line…’ AB De Villiers Agrees To Disagree With Gautam Gambhir After He Calls ‘Batting Orders Overrated’

The 19 Minute Video Fame Influencer Sofik SK Pushes Fans To Telegram With iPhone Giveaways After MSS Scandal

Delhi Court Grants Umar Khalid Interim Bail For Sister’s Wedding

Check Out These 8 Powerful Relationship Lessons From Pookie Couple Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma

Can Eggs Cause Cancer? Eggoz Cancer Controversy Explained As Brand Rejects Viral Claims of AOZ and Genotoxic Ingredients, Health Experts Weigh In

Ex-Miss Switzerland Finalist Kristina Joksimovic’s Gruesome Murder, Husband ‘Chopped’ and ‘Pureed’ Her In Blender, Charged With Murder

‘It’s A Fine Line…’ AB De Villiers Agrees To Disagree With Gautam Gambhir After He Calls ‘Batting Orders Overrated’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘It’s A Fine Line…’ AB De Villiers Agrees To Disagree With Gautam Gambhir After He Calls ‘Batting Orders Overrated’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘It’s A Fine Line…’ AB De Villiers Agrees To Disagree With Gautam Gambhir After He Calls ‘Batting Orders Overrated’
‘It’s A Fine Line…’ AB De Villiers Agrees To Disagree With Gautam Gambhir After He Calls ‘Batting Orders Overrated’
‘It’s A Fine Line…’ AB De Villiers Agrees To Disagree With Gautam Gambhir After He Calls ‘Batting Orders Overrated’
‘It’s A Fine Line…’ AB De Villiers Agrees To Disagree With Gautam Gambhir After He Calls ‘Batting Orders Overrated’

QUICK LINKS