LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ind vs aus 2nd odi India vs Australia bill gates Bengaluru crime update Anna Chapman CBI Bihar Gangster ind vs aus 2nd odi India vs Australia bill gates Bengaluru crime update Anna Chapman CBI Bihar Gangster ind vs aus 2nd odi India vs Australia bill gates Bengaluru crime update Anna Chapman CBI Bihar Gangster ind vs aus 2nd odi India vs Australia bill gates Bengaluru crime update Anna Chapman CBI Bihar Gangster
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ind vs aus 2nd odi India vs Australia bill gates Bengaluru crime update Anna Chapman CBI Bihar Gangster ind vs aus 2nd odi India vs Australia bill gates Bengaluru crime update Anna Chapman CBI Bihar Gangster ind vs aus 2nd odi India vs Australia bill gates Bengaluru crime update Anna Chapman CBI Bihar Gangster ind vs aus 2nd odi India vs Australia bill gates Bengaluru crime update Anna Chapman CBI Bihar Gangster
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Japan's Hashimoto clinches third straight all-around title at gymnastics world championships

Japan's Hashimoto clinches third straight all-around title at gymnastics world championships

Japan's Hashimoto clinches third straight all-around title at gymnastics world championships
Bugonia movie 2025 Premiere Reaction: Fans shave their heads in excitement to attend the premiere of Emma Stone’s sci-fi hit 'Bugonia'.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 23, 2025 11:36:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Japan's Hashimoto clinches third straight all-around title at gymnastics world championships

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS OF THE MEN'S ALL-ROUND COMPETITION AT THE GYMNASTICS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS IN JAKARTA SHOWS: JAKARTA, INDONESIA (OCTOBER 22, 2025) (FIG – See restrictions before use) 1. VARIOUS OF BRONZE MEDALLIST NOE SEIFERT (SWITZERLAND) IN ACTION 2. VARIOUS OF SILVER MEDALLIST ZHANG BOHENG (CHINA) IN ACTION 3. VARIOUS OF GOLD MEDALLIST HASHIMOTO DAIKI (JAPAN) IN ACTION 4. DAIKI, ZHANG AND SEIFERT STANDING ON PODIUM (MUTE) 5. FANS APPLAUDING (MUTE) STORY: Japan's Daiki Hashimoto captured his third consecutive men's individual all-around crown at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships on Wednesday (October 22), a feat previously accomplished only by compatriot Kohei Uchimura. The 24-year-old tallied 85.131 points to edge out China's Zhang Boheng, who took silver with 84.333, while Switzerland's Noe Seifert claimed a surprise bronze on 82.831. Hashimoto, who claimed gold at the Tokyo Games and world titles in 2022 and 2023, returned to form in the Indonesian capital after a disappointing sixth-place finish at last year's Paris Games, when a finger injury hampered his performance. The final produced a tense showdown between Hashimoto, reigning Olympic champion Shinnosuke Oka and Olympic silver medallist Zhang. The three traded places throughout the evening, separated by slim margins on the scoreboard. (Production: Aadi Nair)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 23, 2025 11:36 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Will Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Retire After Australia Series? Virat Kohli’s Second Duck In India vs Australia 2nd ODI

Japan's Hashimoto clinches third straight all-around title at gymnastics world championships

India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli Dismissed For A Duck Again

Ashwin Reveals Why Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Are Biggest Attraction In India Vs Australia ODIs: ‘Stands Might Be Filled In Adelaide…’

Formidable Bayern crush Brugge 4-0 to stretch winning run

LATEST NEWS

‘I Started Disliking Diwali…’: Instagram User Shares Video Showing Heap Of Garbage Left In Front Of Lord Shiva Statue In Delhi, Watch

BRIEF-Hunting Says 2025 EBITDA Expected At Lower End Of $135-$145 Million Range

Warner Bros Discovery ponders outright sale

Trump administration in talks to take stakes in quantum-computing firms, WSJ reports

Gold and Silver Price Today on October 23: Check 18, 22. 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Japan's Hashimoto clinches third straight all-around title at gymnastics world championships

ANALYSIS-Hopes for Xi-Trump summit dampened by tough Beijing moves, rising tension

Roche raises guidance even after weak dollar weighs on sales

BRIEF-Bridgestone Corp: Yasuhiro Morita To Become Global CEO, Effective Jan 1, 2026

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Day 2 Box Office Collection: Harshvardhan Rane-Sonam Bajwa’s Romance Nears Rs 15 Cr Despite Thamma Clash!

Japan's Hashimoto clinches third straight all-around title at gymnastics world championships

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Japan's Hashimoto clinches third straight all-around title at gymnastics world championships

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Japan's Hashimoto clinches third straight all-around title at gymnastics world championships
Japan's Hashimoto clinches third straight all-around title at gymnastics world championships
Japan's Hashimoto clinches third straight all-around title at gymnastics world championships
Japan's Hashimoto clinches third straight all-around title at gymnastics world championships
QUICK LINKS