Japan's Hashimoto clinches third straight all-around title at gymnastics world championships

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS OF THE MEN'S ALL-ROUND COMPETITION AT THE GYMNASTICS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS IN JAKARTA SHOWS: JAKARTA, INDONESIA (OCTOBER 22, 2025) (FIG – See restrictions before use) 1. VARIOUS OF BRONZE MEDALLIST NOE SEIFERT (SWITZERLAND) IN ACTION 2. VARIOUS OF SILVER MEDALLIST ZHANG BOHENG (CHINA) IN ACTION 3. VARIOUS OF GOLD MEDALLIST HASHIMOTO DAIKI (JAPAN) IN ACTION 4. DAIKI, ZHANG AND SEIFERT STANDING ON PODIUM (MUTE) 5. FANS APPLAUDING (MUTE) STORY: Japan's Daiki Hashimoto captured his third consecutive men's individual all-around crown at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships on Wednesday (October 22), a feat previously accomplished only by compatriot Kohei Uchimura. The 24-year-old tallied 85.131 points to edge out China's Zhang Boheng, who took silver with 84.333, while Switzerland's Noe Seifert claimed a surprise bronze on 82.831. Hashimoto, who claimed gold at the Tokyo Games and world titles in 2022 and 2023, returned to form in the Indonesian capital after a disappointing sixth-place finish at last year's Paris Games, when a finger injury hampered his performance. The final produced a tense showdown between Hashimoto, reigning Olympic champion Shinnosuke Oka and Olympic silver medallist Zhang. The three traded places throughout the evening, separated by slim margins on the scoreboard. (Production: Aadi Nair)

