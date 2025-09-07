J&K To Host 3rd Asian Junior Pencak Silat Championship 2025 In Srinagar

LIVE TV
The 3rd Asian Junior Pencak Silat Championship 2025 will be held in Srinagar from Sept 25-30 at Sher Kashmir Indoor Sports Complex, featuring 300 athletes from 12 countries competing in Tanding, Tunggal, Ganda, Regu, and Solo categories.

Asia’s Young Pencak Silat Stars Gear Up for Glory in Srinagar (Photo: Canva modified)

Last updated: September 7, 2025 11:58:06 IST

The Indian Pencak Silat Federation, in collaboration with the Pencak Silat Federation of Asia (PFA) International Pencak Silat Federation ( PERSILAT), Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, Sports Authority of India, and J&K Sports Council, announced the hosting of the 3rd Asian Junior Pencak Silat Championship 2025 (Boys and Girls) in Srinagar.

The 3rd Asian Junior Pencak Silat Championship 2025 will take place from September 25th to September 30th, 2025, at Sher Kashmir Indoor Sports Complex in Srinagar. The championship will see participation from senior junior Pencak Silat players from 12 countries in Asia competing under boys’ and girls’ categories.

With the foremost aim of developing Pencak Silat, encouraging sporting excellence, and delivering a staging area for young sporting talent to be exposed and viewed, the championship will not only show off sporting ability but likewise promote cultural exchange and cross-cultural understanding among countries.

Key Highlights

Competition Categories: The championship will feature various categories, including Tanding (match/fighting), Tunggal, Solo (single-player artistic), Ganda (two-player artistic team), and Regu (three-player artistic team) in both boys and girls 
Athlete Participation: The event is expected to draw 300 of athletes, coaches, and officials from participating countries.
Cultural Exchange: The championship will promote cultural exchange and understanding among participating nations through the shared passion for Pencak Silat.

The championship will feature various categories including Tanding (match/fighting), Tunggal, Solo (single-player artistic), Ganda (two-player artistic team), and Regu (three-player artistic team) in both boys and girls category.

