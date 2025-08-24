LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Jobe Bellingham Under Pressure After ‘Chaotic’ Bundesliga Debut

Jobe Bellingham Under Pressure After ‘Chaotic’ Bundesliga Debut

In a 3-3 tie with St. Pauli, Jobe Bellingham made his first Bundesliga substitute appearance at halftime. When his father addressed Borussia Dortmund club management, they clarified that the coach made the decision.

His future at Dortmund will depend on how he responds in the upcoming games.
His future at Dortmund will depend on how he responds in the upcoming games.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 24, 2025 19:41:55 IST

Jobe Bellingham made his highly anticipated debut at the Bundeliga but it turned out to be a nightmare as opposed to a dream. Reigning 18 year old, Jude Bellingham was changed at turn between halftime during Borussia Dortmund 3-3 draw against FC St. Pauli, directly raising the concern of his father, Mark Bellingham who approached club officials afterwards inquiring about replacement of his son, and the downswing of Borussia Dortmund team.

Borussia Dortmund losing 3-1 lead

The game itself was the replica of the drama Dortmund had raced into a bright 3-1 lead only to blow this advantage by letting two goals in two late minutes showing the poor state of their defence and the lack of control. The taking charge coach Niko Kovac was seen frustrated calling out his team failure to play the entire 90 minutes of a match which he urged could cost the team in future matches.

The club responded in no uncertain terms to the post game altercation. It was also stated by Borussia Dortmund that only players, coaches and staff can have the areas of operations in the club members of the family and advisors are not supposed to be involved in the technical decision making. The club urged professionalism and threatened that such actions over step will not be repeated in future.

Family or Football club?

As far as Jobe is concerned, it is not only the dream debut at one of the European top tier clubs but also the stage where he was under huge spotlights in the center of all the undesired attention. His psychological strength will now be quite on the spotlight as much as his body performance to see whether he can regain the match after this early high pressure cooker.
This is not the only incident causing something to be said about the Bellingham family. Jobe parents made their way into the game tunnel of the stadium at Dortmund after the game to express their displeasure with how the debut was going as they are prone to the role of being the parental protective factor in the career of the youngster.

Jobe has an uphill ahead of him His talent can not be argued, but his family life and the press will have to become the inherent aspects of his professional growing up. 

Also Read: Investing In Passion, John Abraham Championing Football In North East India

Tags: Borussia DortmundBundesliga 2025Bundesliga DebutJobe Bellingham

RELATED News

Serena Williams Sneaks In A Surprise At Maria Sharapova’s Hall Of Fame Night
Why John Cena Is Hanging Up His Boots? Triple H Reveals The Reason!
WWE Vault’s Chris Jericho Flashbacks Fuel Return Speculation! Watch Video
Royal Rumble Record Breaker Roxanne Perez Reflects On Her Main Roster Debut
Pep Guardiola Reflects On Manchester City’s Defensive Shortcomings

LATEST NEWS

Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Pranit More Says,‘I Can Provoke Others, This Is What My Job Is’ | NewsX Exclusive
Shehbaz Badesha: ‘Doing Bigg Boss 100% To Push Myself’ – Exclusive NewsX Interview
Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Natalia Janoszek Says, ‘I Won’t Tolerate Disrespect Inside The House’ | NewsX Exclusive
NewsX Exclusive: Bigg Boss 19’s Mridul Tiwari Says, “I Don’t Overthink Drama, I Handle It When It Happens”
Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Ashnoor Kaur Declares She’s “In It To Win It”, Find Out Why -NewsX Exclusive
Bigg Boss 19 Premiere: Mridul Tiwari Gets Dubbed ‘Arrogant’ As He Gets Picked Over ‘Humble’ Shebaz Badesha
Russian FM Lavrov Accuses Western Countries Of Obstructing Ukraine Peace Talks: ‘This Is An Attempt…’
Will Donald Trump Invite Vladimir Putin For FIFA World Cup 2026? Know What US President Said
Tannishtha Chatterjee Reveals Stage 4 Cancer Battle Months After Losing Father To Cancer: Can’t Get Worse Than This
Donald Trump To Deploy Troops In Chicago? Democratic Leader Issues Big Statement
Jobe Bellingham Under Pressure After ‘Chaotic’ Bundesliga Debut

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Jobe Bellingham Under Pressure After ‘Chaotic’ Bundesliga Debut

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Jobe Bellingham Under Pressure After ‘Chaotic’ Bundesliga Debut
Jobe Bellingham Under Pressure After ‘Chaotic’ Bundesliga Debut
Jobe Bellingham Under Pressure After ‘Chaotic’ Bundesliga Debut
Jobe Bellingham Under Pressure After ‘Chaotic’ Bundesliga Debut

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?