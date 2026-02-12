Kai Havertz Suffers Fresh Injury Amid Ongoing Arsenal Fitness Woes, Set To Miss Tottenham Game

Kai Havertz: Arsenal have suffered another blow to their attacking line as Kai Havertz is set to miss several upcoming fixtures due to a muscular injury. The German forward will reportedly sit out the North London Derby against Tottenham, as well as matches against Brentford, Wolves, and Wigan, according to reports.

Havertz’s Ongoing Fitness Struggles

The 26-year-old midfielder-forward has already had a disrupted season, having missed the first half due to a knee issue sustained in Arsenal’s early clash with Manchester United. A surgical procedure was required to help him regain full fitness, delaying his return to the Premier League.

Havertz’s eventual comeback added depth to Mikel Arteta’s attacking options, but this fresh setback threatens to disrupt the team once again. The German international had been expected to play a key role in Arsenal’s upcoming fixtures, particularly during a crucial run of Premier League and cup matches.

Impact On Arsenal’s Attack

Early in the campaign, manager Mikel Arteta had to rely on Viktor Gyokeres in attack while Gabriel Jesus was recovering from a knee injury. Havertz’s absence raised questions about the team’s offensive capabilities and how well the German would adapt to the rigors of the Premier League.

Since his return, Havertz has made three league appearances, starting in the last two games against Leeds United and Sunderland. His performance against Sunderland included an assist, offering hope that he could regain rhythm and form. His presence had provided Arteta with a tactical edge, combining creativity and versatility in the final third.

With this new injury, Arsenal will need to adjust their attacking lineup once more, balancing squad rotation and tactical flexibility ahead of the high-stakes fixtures. Fans will be hoping that Havertz can recover swiftly to avoid a long-term impact on Arsenal’s season ambitions.

Looking Ahead

Arsenal now face a testing period without one of their key attacking players. The North London Derby against Tottenham is particularly significant, with both sides competing for top-four positions in the Premier League. Havertz’s absence adds extra pressure on Arteta to find solutions in attack and maintain the team’s momentum.

As Arsenal prepare for this challenging stretch, all eyes will be on the fitness of Havertz and the squad’s ability to cope with injuries while maintaining their Premier League campaign.

ALSO READ: T20 World Cup 2026: Ishan Kishan Injury Scare After Jasprit Bumrah Yorker Ahead Of India vs Namibia Clash