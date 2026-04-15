Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United ISL 2026 Live Streaming Details: Today’s Match Preview, When And Where to Watch KBFC vs NEUFC Live Match?

FC Goa vs Odisha FC ISL 2026 Live Streaming Details: Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United ISL 2026 Live Streaming: It is a clash between two of the teams that are placed in the bottom half of the ISL points table. The Kerala Blasters, playing at home, would want to give their passionate fans something to cheer about. Coming into this clash, the Blasters are placed 13th in the standings. Having won its first game of the season in the previous game, KBFC would want to build on its momentum. Meanwhile, the NorthEast United, who had found some form before the international break with four undefeated games in a row, are now on a two-match losing streak.

Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United Live Streaming ISL 2026

When will the Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United ISL 2026 match take place?

The Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United ISL 2026 match is going to take place on Wednesday, 15 April 2026.

When will the Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United ISL 2026 match start?

The Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United Indian Super League match will start at 7:30 P.M. in India on Wednesday, 15th April.

Where will the Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United ISL 2026 match be played?

The Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United ISL 2026 match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

Where to watch the Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United ISL 2026 match in India?

The Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United ISL 2026 match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network, and live streaming will be available on the Fancode app.

Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United Predicted Lineups

Kerala Blasters Predicted Lineup: Arsh (GK); Naocha Singh, Bikash Yumnam, Ndiaye Fallou, Mohammed Saheef; Freddy, Matias Hernandes, Ebindas, Danish Farooq; Victor Bertemou, Francisco Feuillassier

NorthEast United Predicted Lineup: Gurmeet Singh (GK); Samte, Zabaco, Dinesh Singh, Bekey Oram; Jithin MS, Macarton, Mayakkannan, Jairo Sampeiro; Andy, Parthib Gogoi

Kerala Blasters Last Five Results

Date Competition Opponent Venue Result Score April 11, 2026 ISL Bengaluru FC Away Win 2–1 April 5, 2026 ISL SC Delhi Away Loss 0–2 March 21, 2026 ISL Punjab FC Home Loss 1–3 March 14, 2026 ISL East Bengal FC Away Draw 1–1 March 7, 2026 ISL Chennaiyin FC Home Loss 0–1

NorthEast United Last Five Results

Date Competition Opponent Venue Result Score April 10, 2026 ISL SC Delhi Home Loss 0–3 March 20, 2026 ISL Odisha FC Home Loss 1–4 March 15, 2026 ISL Jamshedpur FC Home Win 2–1 March 9, 2026 ISL Punjab FC Away Draw 1–1 March 1, 2026 ISL Mumbai City FC Away Draw 1–1

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