Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC Live Streaming: Kerala Blasters will host Punjab FC at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi. It will be a clash between two teams placed in the bottom half of the Indian Super League points table. Punjab FC have played only four matches in the season so far and have done well to gain five points from those games. Their opponents for the night, Kerala Blasters, are yet to win a single game in the season. The Blasters, along with Sporting Delhi and Mohammedan SC, are one of the three teams to have not won a single match in the season so far.

The hosts, Kerala Blasters, started the season against arguably the best team in the tournament, Mohun Bagan. They lost the opening clash 2-0. In the following game against Mumbai City FC, they conceded a goal but failed to score and lost their second game. The Blasters, thanks to Víctor Bertomeu, scored their first goal of the season in a 2-1 loss against Inter Kashi. In the Southern Derby against Chennaiyin FC, they faced another 1-0 loss. The Blasters won their first point of the season courtesy of a draw against East Bengal at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Punjab FC started their season with a loss to Jamshedpur. However, the Shers bounced back strongly with a 2-0 victory against Bengaluru FC. Their next two games against NorthEast United and FC Goa were 1-1 draws. The worrying factor for Punjab FC before this game would be that Effiong Nsungusi would be serving his one-match ban following his red card in the previous game. Nsungusi has scored all four goals for his team this season, and in his absence, someone would need to step up for the Shers.

When will the Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC ISL 2025-26 match take place?

The Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC ISL, 2025-26 match is going to take place on Saturday, 21st March 2026.

When will the Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC ISL 2025-26 match start?

The Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC Indian Super League match will start at 7:30 P.M. in India on Saturday, 21st March, 2026.

Where will the Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC ISL 2025-26 match be played?

The Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC ISL, 2025-26 match will be played at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

Where to Watch Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC ISL 2025-26 match in India?

The Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC ISL, 2025-26 match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network and live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website in India from 7:30 P.M. IST on Saturday, 21st March, 2026.

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