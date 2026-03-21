Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Elon Musk Twitter deal verdict delhi uttam nagar news Chandrashekhar Baba Air India Dubai flights update Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham DUBAI pm modi reply on Yuvraj Dua reel Gautam Singhania Diesel petrol price hike Ashok Kharat Viral MMS Aditya Dhar 2026 eid mubarak status Baghdad International Airport Ballistic Missiles Elon Musk Twitter deal verdict delhi uttam nagar news Chandrashekhar Baba Air India Dubai flights update Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham DUBAI pm modi reply on Yuvraj Dua reel Gautam Singhania Diesel petrol price hike Ashok Kharat Viral MMS Aditya Dhar 2026 eid mubarak status Baghdad International Airport Ballistic Missiles Elon Musk Twitter deal verdict delhi uttam nagar news Chandrashekhar Baba Air India Dubai flights update Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham DUBAI pm modi reply on Yuvraj Dua reel Gautam Singhania Diesel petrol price hike Ashok Kharat Viral MMS Aditya Dhar 2026 eid mubarak status Baghdad International Airport Ballistic Missiles Elon Musk Twitter deal verdict delhi uttam nagar news Chandrashekhar Baba Air India Dubai flights update Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham DUBAI pm modi reply on Yuvraj Dua reel Gautam Singhania Diesel petrol price hike Ashok Kharat Viral MMS Aditya Dhar 2026 eid mubarak status Baghdad International Airport Ballistic Missiles
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Elon Musk Twitter deal verdict delhi uttam nagar news Chandrashekhar Baba Air India Dubai flights update Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham DUBAI pm modi reply on Yuvraj Dua reel Gautam Singhania Diesel petrol price hike Ashok Kharat Viral MMS Aditya Dhar 2026 eid mubarak status Baghdad International Airport Ballistic Missiles Elon Musk Twitter deal verdict delhi uttam nagar news Chandrashekhar Baba Air India Dubai flights update Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham DUBAI pm modi reply on Yuvraj Dua reel Gautam Singhania Diesel petrol price hike Ashok Kharat Viral MMS Aditya Dhar 2026 eid mubarak status Baghdad International Airport Ballistic Missiles Elon Musk Twitter deal verdict delhi uttam nagar news Chandrashekhar Baba Air India Dubai flights update Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham DUBAI pm modi reply on Yuvraj Dua reel Gautam Singhania Diesel petrol price hike Ashok Kharat Viral MMS Aditya Dhar 2026 eid mubarak status Baghdad International Airport Ballistic Missiles Elon Musk Twitter deal verdict delhi uttam nagar news Chandrashekhar Baba Air India Dubai flights update Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham DUBAI pm modi reply on Yuvraj Dua reel Gautam Singhania Diesel petrol price hike Ashok Kharat Viral MMS Aditya Dhar 2026 eid mubarak status Baghdad International Airport Ballistic Missiles
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

Check out the Live Streaming and Telecast details of the Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC Indian Super League match in India. Follow NewsX for more info.

Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC, Indian Super League. Image Credit: X/@KeralaBlasters and @RGPunjabFC
Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC, Indian Super League. Image Credit: X/@KeralaBlasters and @RGPunjabFC

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: March 21, 2026 14:09:52 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC Live Streaming: Kerala Blasters will host Punjab FC at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi. It will be a clash between two teams placed in the bottom half of the Indian Super League points table. Punjab FC have played only four matches in the season so far and have done well to gain five points from those games. Their opponents for the night, Kerala Blasters, are yet to win a single game in the season. The Blasters, along with Sporting Delhi and Mohammedan SC, are one of the three teams to have not won a single match in the season so far.

The hosts, Kerala Blasters, started the season against arguably the best team in the tournament, Mohun Bagan. They lost the opening clash 2-0. In the following game against Mumbai City FC, they conceded a goal but failed to score and lost their second game. The Blasters, thanks to Víctor Bertomeu, scored their first goal of the season in a 2-1 loss against Inter Kashi. In the Southern Derby against Chennaiyin FC, they faced another 1-0 loss. The Blasters won their first point of the season courtesy of a draw against East Bengal at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. 

Punjab FC started their season with a loss to Jamshedpur. However, the Shers bounced back strongly with a 2-0 victory against Bengaluru FC. Their next two games against NorthEast United and FC Goa were 1-1 draws. The worrying factor for Punjab FC before this game would be that Effiong Nsungusi would be serving his one-match ban following his red card in the previous game. Nsungusi has scored all four goals for his team this season, and in his absence, someone would need to step up for the Shers. 

You Might Be Interested In

When will the Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC ISL 2025-26 match take place?

The Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC ISL, 2025-26 match is going to take place on Saturday, 21st March 2026.

When will the Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC ISL 2025-26 match start?

The Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC Indian Super League match will start at 7:30 P.M. in India on Saturday, 21st March, 2026.

Where will the Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC ISL 2025-26 match be played?

The Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC ISL, 2025-26 match will be played at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.  

Where to Watch Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC ISL 2025-26 match in India?

The Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC ISL, 2025-26 match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network and live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website in India from 7:30 P.M. IST on Saturday, 21st March, 2026.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026: Gianni Infantino Confirms Tournament Will Go Ahead as Scheduled Amid Iran, USA, Israel Conflict Uncertainty

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

FIFA World Cup 2026: Gianni Infantino Confirms Tournament Will Go Ahead as Scheduled Amid Iran, USA, Israel Conflict Uncertainty

WATCH Video | WWE SmackDown: Randy Orton Attacks Matt Cardona, Fakes Apology Before Brutal RKO; Heel Turn Intensifies Ahead of WrestleMania

IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer Sends Title Warning—PBKS Captain ‘Eyes’ Maiden Trophy After Final Heartbreak

BCCI Confirms Team India’s First Series After T20 World Cup 2026 Triumph, Set to Face…

After Jason Gillespie, Mohsin Naqvi-led PCB Faces Fresh ‘Allegations’ From India’s World Cup-Winning Coach!

LATEST NEWS

Rajasthan Horror: 75-Year-Old Woman Murdered for Rs 7 Lakh Jewellery, Body Dismembered in 3 Sacks, Head and Feet Missing; Neighbour Arrested in Nagaur

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: Trying To Download The Video? Here’s What You Should Know

Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna Fulfill Young Girl’s Wish With Heartwarming Lunch Date, Video Goes VIRAL- Watch

Who Is Nagaraju Balkam? US Police Arrest Indian Origin Telugu Man In Online Child Predator Sting Operation In Santa Fe | Watch Video

‘If You Move the Market…’: Elon Musk Misled Investors in $44 Billion Twitter Deal, Jury Says Tweets Impacted Stock Price, Investors to Get Damages

Meet ‘Kaju’- Laughter Chef Host Bharti Singh And Husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa Reveal Second Baby Yashveer’s Face In Adorable Family Photo- Pics Inside

Uttam Nagar Witnesses Eid Prayers Under Tight Security As Tensions Grip The Area In Delhi, Heavy Police Deployment Ensures Law And Order Amid Sensitive Situation

Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open Or Closed On March 21, 2026 For Eid-al-Fitr? Check State-Wise List Inside

Who Was Farsa Wale Baba Aka Chandrashekhar? ‘Mysterious’ Death Of Cow Protector In Truck Hit Case Sparks Highway Chaos And Stone Pelting In Mathura

IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet Oppose Govt 60% Seat Selection Rule; Warn of Airfare Hike, Aviation Sector Impact- Here’s Travellers Must Know Before Next Flight

Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?
Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?
Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?
Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

QUICK LINKS