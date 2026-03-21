FIFA World Cup 2026: Gianni Infantino Confirms Tournament Will Go Ahead as Scheduled Amid Iran, USA, Israel Conflict Uncertainty

Despite concerns over Iran’s participation because of the regional tension with Israel and the United States, FIFA President Gianni Infantino has stated that the 2026 FIFA World Cup will go ahead as planned.

Together with Canada and Mexico, the United States will co-host the FIFA World Cup in 2026. There will be 104 games in the tournament, starting on June 11 at Mexico City Stadium. On July 19, the finale will take place at New Jersey Stadium.

Iran, which made it into the 48-team competition, is placed in Group G and will play its FIFA World Cup matches in Seattle and Los Angeles.

Egypt, New Zealand, and Belgium will be their opponents. However, their involvement has created uncertainty on US soil because of regional unrest.

Iran’s participation under questions

President Infantino stated that all 48 teams will compete in the competition and treat each other with respect despite Iran’s questionable participation.

“FIFA is looking forward to all teams participating at the World Cup to compete in a spirit of fair play and mutual respect,” Infantino said during an online FIFA Council meeting from Zurich, as quoted by France24.

“We have a schedule. We will soon have the 48 competing teams confirmed, and we want the World Cup to go ahead as scheduled,” the FIFA President added.

FIFA President’s comments came just a few days after Mehdi Taj, who is President of the Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI), said that Iran is in talks with FIFA to relocate its World Cup 2026 group matches to Mexico instead in USA, citing serious concerns about the team’s security and political tensions surrounding the tournament.

Mehdi Taj talks about Donald Trump’s Remarks

Taj claimed in a post on X that US President Donald Trump has made it clear that he cannot guarantee the security of the Iranian national team, a statement that has increased Tehran’s concerns about visiting the US for World Cup matches.

“When Trump has explicitly stated that he cannot ensure the security of the Iranian national team, we will certainly not travel to America/We are currently negotiating with FIFA to hold Iran’s matches in the World Cup in Mexico,” he said in a post on X.

Iranian Sports Minister Ahmad Donyamali also said that the country cannot participate in the 2026 FIFA World Cup as the United States killed the country’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, reported Al Jazeera, citing Reuters.

“Considering that this corrupt regime [the US] has assassinated our leader, under no circumstances can we participate in the World Cup,” Ahmad Donyamali told state television, according to the report.

(With Agency Inputs)

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