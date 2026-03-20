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Home > Sports News > ISL 2025-26: Mumbai City Dethrone Mohun Bagan with Gritty 1-0 Win

ISL 2025-26: Mumbai City Dethrone Mohun Bagan with Gritty 1-0 Win

Mumbai City FC climbs to the top of the ISL 2025-26 table after a gritty 1-0 win over Mohun Bagan SG. Noufal PN’s clinical strike and Phurba Lachenpa’s heroics ended the Mariners' unbeaten run at the Salt Lake Stadium.

ISL 2025-26: Mumbai City Dethrone Mohun Bagan with Gritty 1-0 Win. Photo: ISL Media
ISL 2025-26: Mumbai City Dethrone Mohun Bagan with Gritty 1-0 Win. Photo: ISL Media

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: March 20, 2026 23:12:55 IST

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ISL 2025-26: Mumbai City Dethrone Mohun Bagan with Gritty 1-0 Win

ISL 2025-26: Noufal PN’s first-half goal proved decisive as Mumbai City FC edged past Mohun Bagan Super Giant 1-0 in the ISL 2025-26 clash at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Friday. The win lifted Mumbai to the top of the table, extending their unbeaten run and moving them one point ahead of Mohun Bagan, who dropped to second with 13 points.

Goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa played a crucial role and was named Player of the Match after pulling off several key saves. Mohun Bagan boss Sergio Lobera made two changes to his lineup, handing starts to Mehtab Singh and Jason Cummings, while Mumbai coach Petr Kratky brought in Jorge Pereyra Díaz. The match began at a high tempo, with Mohun Bagan controlling possession early on, whereas Mumbai City remained dangerous on the counter-attack.

Noufal PN had the first attempt in the sixth minute but fired over from distance after being set up by captain Lallianzuala Chhangte. The Mariners continued to control the ball, with right winger Liston Colaco seeing his effort blocked by Mumbai City centre-back Nuno Reis in the 19th minute. The Islanders responded with a swift counterattack three minutes later as Chhangte found himself one-on-one with Vishal Kaith, but the goalkeeper stood firm to deny him before Mehtab Singh cleared the danger.

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The Islanders took the lead in the 27th minute following a well-worked team move. A swift switch of play between four Mumbai City players from right to left found Noufal PN in space, and the winger produced a composed right-footed finish into the far corner to give the visitors a 1-0 advantage. Mohun Bagan pushed forward in search of an equaliser, but were repeatedly denied by Lachenpa. The Mumbai goalkeeper made an excellent diving save in the 40th minute to keep out Jason Cummings’ header, and followed it up with a series of stops to deny Dimitri Petratos from distance.

At the other end, the Islanders also threatened, with Chhangte, Jorge Ortiz, and Pereyra Diaz testing Kaith, who produced back-to-back saves to keep his side in the game. Despite end-to-end action, Mumbai City carried a slender 1-0 lead into the break. The second half continued similarly, with Mohun Bagan dominating possession and Mumbai City looking dangerous on the counter. Colaco tested Lachenpa early after the restart, while Vikram Pratap Singh forced a save from Kaith at the other end.

Maclaren came close in the 60th minute but dragged his effort wide, and moments later Petratos thought he had equalised after a rebound, only for the goal to be ruled out for offside. Lachenpa continued to stand tall, producing another fine save in the 69th minute to deny Mohun Bagan once again. The Mariners maintained sustained pressure in the closing stages, with Sahal Abdul Samad missing narrowly from distance in the 90th minute.

 Petratos also had a late opportunity from a free-kick at the edge of the box but failed to keep his effort on target. Despite relentless pressure and dominating possession, Mohun Bagan were unable to find the breakthrough as Mumbai City’s organised defensive unit held firm. The final whistle confirmed a 1-0 victory for Mumbai City FC, as they ended Mohun Bagan Super Giant’s unbeaten run and climbed to the top of the table heading into the international break.

With ANI Inputs

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Tags: Indian Super Leagueisl 2025-26ISL Match Highlightslallianzuala-chhangteMariners vs IslandersMohun Bagan Super Giantmumbai city fcMumbai City FC top of tableNoufal PNPetr KratkyPhurba LachenpaSalt Lake StadiumSergio Lobera

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ISL 2025-26: Mumbai City Dethrone Mohun Bagan with Gritty 1-0 Win
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