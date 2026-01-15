Kerala Shocker: Two Minor Girls Found Hanging Inside Sports Authority Of India Hostel – What We Know

Two girls staying at a Sports Authority of India (SAI) hostel were found dead in their room on Thursday morning, according to reports citing police. The deceased were identified as Sandra, aged 17, from Kozhikode district, and Vyshnavi, aged 15, from Thiruvananthapuram district.

The reports added that Sandra was an athletics trainee and a Plus Two (Class 12) student while Vyshnavi was a kabaddi player studying in Class 10. Reports say that both girls were training at the SAI hostel as part of their sports education.

The incident came to light around 5 am when the girls did not report for their morning training session. When they could not be reached, hostel authorities went to their room and knocked on the door several times. After getting no response, they broke open the door, reports further added.

Inside the room, both girls were found hanging from the ceiling fan, police told agencies. The authorities immediately informed the police, who reached the spot and began initial procedures.

Police said Vyshnavi usually stayed in a different room at the hostel but had spent Wednesday night in Sandra’s room. Other hostel inmates had seen both girls earlier that morning, according to the reports quoting police.

The reason behind the deaths is not yet known. Also no suicide note was found in the room, police told agencies.

Kollam East police have registered a case and started a detailed investigation. The station house officer (SHO) told the media that the matter is being examined from all angles.

Police said statements will be recorded from fellow trainees, coaches, hostel staff, and family members to understand the circumstances leading to the incident. The bodies were sent for post-mortem examinations, after which they will be handed over to the families for last rites.

Kollam East police have registered a case and launched a detailed investigation. Statements will be recorded from fellow trainees, coaches, hostel staff, and family members. The bodies were sent for post-mortem examinations and will be handed over to the families afterwards

Also Read :T20 World Cup 2026: India Vs Pakistan Match Tickets Sell Out In Minutes, Website Crashes Under Fan Rush