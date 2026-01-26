LIVE TV
Home > Sports > ISL 2025–26: Kerala Blasters Sign French Forward Kevin Yoke On Free Transfer

Kevin Yoke's arrival to ISL 2025-26 demonstrates the bigger picture of Kerala Blasters, which is to have a combination of foreign talent and a blend of domestic players to create a well rounded team to win the title.

(Image Credit: Kevin Yoke via Instagram)
(Image Credit: Kevin Yoke via Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: January 26, 2026 15:39:46 IST

To prepare their team before the kick off of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 season, Kerala Blasters FC have secured the services of a French winger, Kevin Yoke, as a move to increase the attack strengths of their club. Yoke is a French forward (born, 29, Clamart, France) who plays as a left winger, but has the ability to play as a right winger which provides him with tactical versatility and speed in the wings. On 26 January 2026, the Blasters obtained a new player who will allow the club to improve their offensive performance in the next season.

French Forward Kevin Yoke Stats

Yoke, as a European footballer who has played in Greece with the PAE Chania club and a few others in the continent, has a balance between experience and physicality that the Blasters expect to adapt to the hectic nature of the ISL. Yoke is 1.82 meters tall and this lets him use his various abilities to perform various defensive duties since he can play on both sides of the field as well as in the middle. His arrival also demonstrates the bigger picture of Kerala Blasters, which is to have a combination of foreign talent and a blend of domestic players to create a well rounded team to win the title. 



ISL 2026: Kerala Blasters Transfer Window

The Blasters are busy in the transfer window since they have sunk their signature on Yoke and other players such as the Indian international Rowllin Borges who will bring leadership and balance in the core of the team. This team is constructed by the Blasters based on new signings that will enable them to compete in both titles in the ISL and cup tournaments since they have provided specialists in each position. They will be eager to know how Yoke will adjust to Indian conditions and the tactical arrangement at Kerala Blasters FC when the new season commences later in 2026.

First published on: Jan 26, 2026 3:39 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: isl 2025-26isl 2025-26 newskevin yoke isl 2025-26kevin yoke kerala blasterskevin yoke statskevin yoke transfer newspsg b academy player kevin yoke

QUICK LINKS