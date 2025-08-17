LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Khamzat Chimaev Delivers Historic Title Performance And Record

Khamzat Chimaev Delivers Historic Title Performance And Record

Chimaev signalled his victory by waving the Palestinian flag to cap off the evening, which attracted criticism from all around the world.

Chimaev praised his opponent's tenacity, calling him a "real lion."
Chimaev praised his opponent's tenacity, calling him a "real lion."

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 17, 2025 16:40:00 IST

Khamzat Chimaev seized the belt of the UFC middleweight title at the third defense by Dricus du Plessis, smashing it to pieces during a dominant performance in the main fight at UFC 319 in Chicago, winning the battle by unanimous decision (50-44 on all scorecards). Chimaev took the pace ruthless headlock takedowns 12 of 17 attempts and suffocated du Plessis in clinches.

Quick Fight review

The sheer domination of Chimaev was carried throughout the fight into one of the most dominant five round fights in UFC history, he outstruck du Plessis by a mind bending 529 to 45 total strikes, a UFC record. His placement, in crucifix, mount or side depicted how du Plessis was on the defensive the entire time and when there was a break in survival there was none at all.

Not withstanding the unilateral character of the battle, part of a fan base found fault with the performance, saying it was boring. Other popular names such as Nate Diaz expressed their disappointment, falling along the lines that the technical wizardry of the fight did not amuse. 

Chimaev about Dricus

Chimaev also commended du Plessis to be a tough fighter who could be referred to as a real lion after the match. Chimaev is now 15-0, a refined, sellable and a division transcending champion. His victory creates opportunities to possible challenges with an eye on welterweight or light heavyweight, thus demonstrating his ambition and versatility in the world of the UFC.

More interesting fights incoming?

On the horizon, UFC president Dana White even whispered blockbuster prospects, such as super fights with Israel Adesanya or even a champion vs champion clash against light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira. The supremacy of Chimaev also has the potential of being a pay per view juggernaut, given that he can attract audiences all over the world in Europe and Middle Eastern countries. Critics may argue on whether there is even an entertaining aspect about him, but few of them would say his smothering style is not effective. Provided Chimaev further develops and integrates his spectacular fireworks into his suffocating wrestling, he can become not only the top of the middleweight division, but also become one of the all time best UFC fighters.

