Khelo India Water Sports Festival Offers Jammu and Kashmir’s Up And Coming Talents A Stage

The current on going Khelo India Water Sports Festival (KIWSF) 2025 was an opportunity given to local talent and the local players did manage to win medals in the canoeing events bringing pride to the state in the process. Sajjad and Mohammad Hussain bagged silver in 500m C-2 (canoe doubles) race and Mohammad Hussain a bronze in 1000m C-1 (canoe singles).

Sajjad and Mohammad Hussain’s career background

Both athletes are supported at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Jammu extension centre, which is available at the Nehru Park, which houses the state of the art Water Sports Centre in Srinagar. Constructed by the banks of Dal Lake, this centre has now become the centre of developing young talent in terms of water sports as it provides the modern facilities, professional coaching and world class equipment.

The subsequent achievements of Sajjad and Mohammad Hussain bring out the increasing popularity of water sports in Jammu and Kashmir. Their success has also made their families and coaches proud but also others in the society who have been inspired by their performance, proving that young kids in the area are capable of enhanced performance under the right structures and support.

About The Khelo India Water Sports Festival 2025

The Khelo India Water Sports Festival 2025, hosted in the scenic Dal Lake, has been witness to participation by players all across India, with the events that cover canoeing, kayaking, and rowing. The festival has offered a stage to emerging talents to display their talents and gain grounds in the national sporting arena.

When the festival unfolds, acts of athletes such as Sajjad and Mohammad Hussain remind the audience about the role of grassroots sports development and suggest that the young talents of Jammu and Kashmir should succeed enough to take their spots in the context of national sports.

