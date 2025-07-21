Koneru Humpy Becomes First Woman From India To Reach FIDE World Cup Semifinal

Indian Grandmaster Koneru Humpy secured her place in the semifinals of the FIDE Women’s Chess World Cup after drawing the second game against China’s Yuxin Song on Sunday. Humpy had already won the first game and needed just a draw to progress.

Koneru Humpy Creates Milestone Moment

With this result, Humpy has become the first Indian woman ever to reached the semifinals of the prestigious FIDE Women’s World Cup. She played a calm and sharp counterattacking game against Song, who was needing a win to stay alive in the tournament.

Humpy confidently handled the Jobava London System, which is an aggressive modern opening choice from Song. Even after she sacrificed two pawns early, she quickly regained control of the board and made the game balanced with smart counterplay.

Yuxin Song tried pushing the game for 53 moves, but Humpy’s calm defense forced the draw, which sealed the 1.5–0.5 match victory and her historic entry into the final four.

Candidates Tournament Within Reach for Humpy

Now sure of a top-four finish, Humpy is only one step away from a place in the Women’s Candidates Tournament. A top-three finish in this event would secure her spot in that elite lineup, putting her on course for a chance at the World Championship.

Meanwhile, the all-Indian quarterfinal between Grandmaster D Harika and International Master Divya Deshmukh also ended in draw. Both players now going to Monday’s rapid and blitz tie-breaks to decide who moves to semifinals.

Harika chose a solid setup with the white pieces, and much like their first game, the encounter fizzled into a rook-and-pawn endgame where neither side managed a breakthrough.

Vaishali Knocked Out; China Dominates Final Four

India’s R Vaishali saw her World Cup run come to an end after losing to former World Champion Tan Zhongyi. Despite drawing the first game, Vaishali faltered in the second encounter, where a promising middlegame position slipped away after a single error.

Tan took advantage and never let go, finishing the match 1.5–0.5 in her favor. Vaishali had some late opportunities, but couldn’t find the right moves to stage a comeback.

China’s top seed Tingjie Lei also cruised into the semifinals with a clinical 2–0 win over Georgia’s Nana Dzagnidze. She joins Tan and Humpy in the final four, with one semifinal spot still to be decided between Harika and Divya.

Humpy Neutralizes Jobava Attack in Decisive Draw

In her clash against Song, Humpy was tested by the Jobava London System, a weapon known for its early aggression. Song tried to seize the initiative with this offbeat opening, but Humpy calmly weathered the storm.

Sacrificing two pawns early, Humpy flipped the momentum by targeting Song’s weak pawn structure. Three pawns stacked on the same file left Song exposed in the endgame, and Humpy was quick to capitalize.

She regained her material and simplified the position into a dead-even rook-and-pawn endgame. Song tried her best to complicate things but had no way to breach Humpy’s defense and was eventually forced to accept the draw.

Quarterfinal Results:

Koneru Humpy (IND) defeated Yuxin Song (CHN) 1.5–0.5

Tingjie Lei (CHN) defeated Nana Dzagnidze (GEO) 2–0

Tan Zhongyi (CHN) defeated R Vaishali (IND) 1.5–0.5

D Harika (IND) drew with Divya Deshmukh (IND) 1–1 (to be decided via tie-breaks)

