LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
benjamin netanyahu IND vs NZ latest celebrity news donald trump India rocket missile force embassy advisory india grooming gangs breaking-news icc benjamin netanyahu IND vs NZ latest celebrity news donald trump India rocket missile force embassy advisory india grooming gangs breaking-news icc benjamin netanyahu IND vs NZ latest celebrity news donald trump India rocket missile force embassy advisory india grooming gangs breaking-news icc benjamin netanyahu IND vs NZ latest celebrity news donald trump India rocket missile force embassy advisory india grooming gangs breaking-news icc
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
benjamin netanyahu IND vs NZ latest celebrity news donald trump India rocket missile force embassy advisory india grooming gangs breaking-news icc benjamin netanyahu IND vs NZ latest celebrity news donald trump India rocket missile force embassy advisory india grooming gangs breaking-news icc benjamin netanyahu IND vs NZ latest celebrity news donald trump India rocket missile force embassy advisory india grooming gangs breaking-news icc benjamin netanyahu IND vs NZ latest celebrity news donald trump India rocket missile force embassy advisory india grooming gangs breaking-news icc
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > LA 2028 Olympics Ticket Draw Begins: Here’s How To Register, Buy And What They Cost | Check All Details Inside

LA 2028 Olympics Ticket Draw Begins: Here’s How To Register, Buy And What They Cost | Check All Details Inside

LA 2028 Olympics ticket draw opens as fans can register online to buy tickets starting at $28; first sales begin in April 2026.

LA 2028 Olympics ticket draw opens. (Photo: Canva)
LA 2028 Olympics ticket draw opens. (Photo: Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: January 14, 2026 22:06:42 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

LA 2028 Olympics Ticket Draw Begins: Here’s How To Register, Buy And What They Cost | Check All Details Inside

The Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games may still be more than two years away, but fans can now take the first official step toward securing tickets.

You Might Be Interested In

The LA28 organising committee on Wednesday opened public registration for its first Olympic ticket draw, allowing fans to enter a lottery to buy tickets when sales begin later this spring.

Starting January 14, 2026, fans can register for free on the official LA28 website by creating an online account. Registration does not guarantee tickets but allows participants to enter the lottery system that will determine who gets access to purchase tickets in the first sales phase.

You Might Be Interested In

According to organisers, tickets for Olympic competitions across all sports will start at $28, with millions of tickets expected to be made available in this initial round.

LA 2028 Olympics Ticket Draw: Key Dates

The next phase of the ticketing process will run from March 31 to April 17, when registered users will be notified by email if they have been selected in the lottery. Those chosen will receive a specific time window to purchase tickets.

Ticket sales for the first phase will take place between April 9 and April 19, 2026. Additional registration and ticket sale windows are expected to open later in the year. Ticket sales for the Paralympic Games will begin separately in 2027, organisers said.

How Much Will LA 2028 Olympic Tickets Cost?

LA28 plans to sell approximately 14 million tickets for the Olympic and Paralympic Games combined. At least one million tickets will be priced at $28, making the Games accessible to a wider audience. Organisers also said that one-third of all tickets will cost less than $100, though final prices will vary depending on the sport, event, and venue.

Premium ticket packages will also be introduced at a later stage. These high-end options may include accommodation, hospitality services, and access to private suites, with required deposits ranging from $1,000 to $10,000.

Events, Sports and Venues

More than 800 events will be held across 40-plus venues during the Olympic and Paralympic Games. The Olympic programme will feature 36 sports, while the Paralympic Games will include 23 sports, offering fans multiple opportunities to watch their favourite athletes compete.

The Olympic opening ceremony is scheduled for July 14, 2028, and will be held for the first time across two iconic venues the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

Historic Games for Los Angeles

The 2028 Games will mark the third time Los Angeles hosts the Olympics, following the 1932 and 1984 editions, and the first Olympic Games held in the United States since Atlanta 1996. It will also be the first time Los Angeles hosts the Paralympic Games.

Notably, LA28 is expected to be the first Olympic Games in history to feature more women athletes than men, reflecting the International Olympic Committee’s push toward gender equality.

LA28 CEO Reynold Hoover said the organisation is preparing to welcome athletes and fans from around the world. “A ticket to the Games is more than just a seat in the stands  it’s an opportunity to witness history and celebrate humanity’s finest moments,” he said.

Locals Presale and Accessibility

In addition to the general ticket draw, LA28 has announced a Locals Presale for residents of Southern California and Oklahoma, offering early access before tickets open to the broader public. The initiative aims to ensure that residents of the host region can actively participate in the Games.

Organisers have also partnered with local sports teams, philanthropists, and community organisations to distribute free tickets to local communities as part of their accessibility and inclusion efforts.

How to Register for LA 2028 Olympic Tickets

Fans must register on the official LA28 website by March 18, 2026, to be eligible for the first ticket draw. Those selected will receive a time slot to purchase tickets when sales begin in April.

With demand expected to be high for marquee events such as the opening and closing ceremonies, organisers have urged fans to register early for the best chance to secure tickets.

The LA28 Ticket Draw marks the beginning of what is expected to be one of the largest and most inclusive Olympic Games in history, bringing millions of spectators to Los Angeles for a global celebration of sport.

ALSO READ: US Supreme Court Tariff Ruling: Will The Verdict Come Today? Can A Decision Against Trump Impact The Indian Stock Market? What We Know

First published on: Jan 14, 2026 10:06 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: how to buy LA Olympic ticketsLA 2028 OlympicsLA 2028 Olympics ticketsLA28 ticket

RELATED News

MC Mary Kom Vs Karung Onkholer: Star Boxer Once Accused Ex-Husband Of Misusing Her Money On A TV Show, Old Video Goes Viral Amid Explosive Allegations Of Her Affair

KL Rahul’s Ton Goes In Vain As Daryl Mitchell Takes New Zealand Over Vs India To Level Series

UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Streaming: When, Where & How To Watch UPW vs MI WPL 2026 Match

Karnataka vs Vidarbha, 1st Semifinal Vijay Hazare Trophy, Live Streaming: When, Where & How To Watch Match LIVE

T20 World Cup 2026 Tickets: When, Where & How To Buy Tickets For Marquee Event

LATEST NEWS

US Supreme Court Tariff Ruling: Will The Verdict Come Today? Can A Decision Against Trump Impact The Indian Stock Market? What We Know

Is Iran Soon Going To Be Attacked? Netanyahu’s Special Plane Departs Israeli Airspace, Lands In Crete As US Troops Pull From Qatar Base, Here’s What It Means

How Does Hermès Decide Who Gets To Buy A Birkin Or Kelly? New Report Reveals Shocking Claim Of Brand Stalking Clients To Maintain Exclusivity

Why Is The US Freezing Visa Approvals For 75 Countries, Including Somalia, Russia And Iran? Explained

‘Not Aware Of Any Naked Underage Images Generated By Grok’: Elon Musk Breaks Silence, Clarifies It Won’t Produce Anything Illegal

Fears of War? US Pulls Some Troops From Middle East Bases After Iran Warns Of Retaliation If Washington Launches An Attack

‘Gross Violation Of International Law’, Russia’s Lavrov Accuses US Of Undermining Global Order, Stands By Venezuela And Iran

Who Was Hussain Ustara? All About Dawood Ibrahim’s Arch Rival All Set To Be Portrayed By Shahid Kapoor In O’ Romeo

Erfan Soltani Facing Execution? All You Need To Know About #SaveErfanSoltani Campaign

AA23: Allu Arjun-Lokesh Kanagaraj Pan-India Movie Announced By ‘Pushpa’ Makers; Watch, Internet Goes Wild, Says ‘Goosebumps Guaranteed’

LA 2028 Olympics Ticket Draw Begins: Here’s How To Register, Buy And What They Cost | Check All Details Inside

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

LA 2028 Olympics Ticket Draw Begins: Here’s How To Register, Buy And What They Cost | Check All Details Inside

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

LA 2028 Olympics Ticket Draw Begins: Here’s How To Register, Buy And What They Cost | Check All Details Inside
LA 2028 Olympics Ticket Draw Begins: Here’s How To Register, Buy And What They Cost | Check All Details Inside
LA 2028 Olympics Ticket Draw Begins: Here’s How To Register, Buy And What They Cost | Check All Details Inside
LA 2028 Olympics Ticket Draw Begins: Here’s How To Register, Buy And What They Cost | Check All Details Inside

QUICK LINKS