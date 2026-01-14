LA 2028 Olympics Ticket Draw Begins: Here’s How To Register, Buy And What They Cost | Check All Details Inside

The Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games may still be more than two years away, but fans can now take the first official step toward securing tickets.

The LA28 organising committee on Wednesday opened public registration for its first Olympic ticket draw, allowing fans to enter a lottery to buy tickets when sales begin later this spring.

Starting January 14, 2026, fans can register for free on the official LA28 website by creating an online account. Registration does not guarantee tickets but allows participants to enter the lottery system that will determine who gets access to purchase tickets in the first sales phase.

According to organisers, tickets for Olympic competitions across all sports will start at $28, with millions of tickets expected to be made available in this initial round.

LA 2028 Olympics Ticket Draw: Key Dates

The next phase of the ticketing process will run from March 31 to April 17, when registered users will be notified by email if they have been selected in the lottery. Those chosen will receive a specific time window to purchase tickets.

Ticket sales for the first phase will take place between April 9 and April 19, 2026. Additional registration and ticket sale windows are expected to open later in the year. Ticket sales for the Paralympic Games will begin separately in 2027, organisers said.

How Much Will LA 2028 Olympic Tickets Cost?

LA28 plans to sell approximately 14 million tickets for the Olympic and Paralympic Games combined. At least one million tickets will be priced at $28, making the Games accessible to a wider audience. Organisers also said that one-third of all tickets will cost less than $100, though final prices will vary depending on the sport, event, and venue.

Premium ticket packages will also be introduced at a later stage. These high-end options may include accommodation, hospitality services, and access to private suites, with required deposits ranging from $1,000 to $10,000.

Events, Sports and Venues

More than 800 events will be held across 40-plus venues during the Olympic and Paralympic Games. The Olympic programme will feature 36 sports, while the Paralympic Games will include 23 sports, offering fans multiple opportunities to watch their favourite athletes compete.

The Olympic opening ceremony is scheduled for July 14, 2028, and will be held for the first time across two iconic venues the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

Historic Games for Los Angeles

The 2028 Games will mark the third time Los Angeles hosts the Olympics, following the 1932 and 1984 editions, and the first Olympic Games held in the United States since Atlanta 1996. It will also be the first time Los Angeles hosts the Paralympic Games.

Notably, LA28 is expected to be the first Olympic Games in history to feature more women athletes than men, reflecting the International Olympic Committee’s push toward gender equality.

LA28 CEO Reynold Hoover said the organisation is preparing to welcome athletes and fans from around the world. “A ticket to the Games is more than just a seat in the stands it’s an opportunity to witness history and celebrate humanity’s finest moments,” he said.

Locals Presale and Accessibility

In addition to the general ticket draw, LA28 has announced a Locals Presale for residents of Southern California and Oklahoma, offering early access before tickets open to the broader public. The initiative aims to ensure that residents of the host region can actively participate in the Games.

Organisers have also partnered with local sports teams, philanthropists, and community organisations to distribute free tickets to local communities as part of their accessibility and inclusion efforts.

How to Register for LA 2028 Olympic Tickets

Fans must register on the official LA28 website by March 18, 2026, to be eligible for the first ticket draw. Those selected will receive a time slot to purchase tickets when sales begin in April.

With demand expected to be high for marquee events such as the opening and closing ceremonies, organisers have urged fans to register early for the best chance to secure tickets.

The LA28 Ticket Draw marks the beginning of what is expected to be one of the largest and most inclusive Olympic Games in history, bringing millions of spectators to Los Angeles for a global celebration of sport.

