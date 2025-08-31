La Liga 2025: Arda Guler And Vinicius Jr’s Goal Lift Real Madrid Against Mallorca

Real Madrid’s impeccable start to the 2025-26 La Liga season was further solidified with a tenacious 2-1 victory over Mallorca at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, securing their third consecutive triumph. Hosts benefitted, after the initial disruption because of three VAR disallowed goals towards Kylian Mbappe, two VAR disallowed goals towards Kylian Mbappe and one handball goal towards Arda Guler, the hosts composed themselves and turned the match around.

First half of Real Madrid vs Mallorca

The stalemate was broken in the 18th minute when travellers Vedat Muriqi headed a corner into the net to give them an early surprise lead. Real Madrid struck twice in the first half. A smashing set up goal from Vinicius Jr headed home in the 38th minute was followed in the 37th minute by an equalising goal from a set piece after a crafty assist from Dean Huijsen, and Arda Guler, an individual player in fine form.

Second Half of Real Madrid vs Mallorca

The second half was characterised by selective pressure on the Real Madrid side as they actually defended their meagre lead. A handball on the play nullified Guler’s possible third goal. Mallorca needed an equaliser but an important goal line save from summer signing Alvaro Carreas kept the Blancos lead and safe.

Real Madrid’s La Liga 2025 Campaign So Far

Xabi Alonso described Carreras’ performance and particularly his defensive position as, “outstanding,” and expressed great satisfaction with the adaptability and resilience of the team into the international break and after the Champions League match. With this victory Real Madrid continues without a single defeat, and leading the table on 9 points after 3 games. The new signings of the club are proving to be the best. Young talents like Alvaro Carreras and Dean Huijsen are dominating the centre back position and not to mention about Arda Guler who keeps getting in the midfield and who was not even in the starting team of Last season’s Real Madrid squad.

