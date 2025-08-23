LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > La Liga 2025: Barcelona vs Levante, Team News, Match Prediction, Streaming Details In India

La Liga 2025: Barcelona vs Levante, Team News, Match Prediction, Streaming Details In India

Levante, who were just promoted, will rely on some well known players, including Jon Ander Olasagasti and Jose Luis Morales, to make an impression against Barcelona after losing 2-1 to Alaves.

Regardless the home field advantage on Levante, Barcelona is the clear favourite to win.
Regardless the home field advantage on Levante, Barcelona is the clear favourite to win.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 23, 2025 21:37:27 IST

FC Barcelona will visit the Estadi Ciutat de Valncia against the Levante UD in a much anticipated, highly anticipated La La Liga match scheduled to be played on a Saturday, August 23, 2025. The contest is one of the second rounds of the 2025-26 season and both of the opponents are highly concerned about gaining some important points at the start of the season.

Team News

The newly promoted Levante also got off to a very difficult start in their La Liga season, as they lost 2:1 to Alaves. Although they have lost, they demonstrated their ability to fight and they will be keen to use their home advantage. Major contributors like Jose Luis Morales and Jon Ander Olasagasti would play vital roles in their plans of thwarting the visitors. Barcelona, in the hand of the manager Hansi flick, opened the title defense with a 3-0 win against Mallorca. The team showed clinical finishing and slick defensive structure. Players such as Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski are also ambitious to continue with this winning streak at Barcelona.

Head to Head Record

As far as historical victories go, Barcelona has waxed stronger over the last 32 La Liga encounters between the two sides having won 24 of them. Levante has only won three matches but all has been at home a case which portrays their difficulty against the Spanish giants.

Match Prediction

Given the Barcelona are in fine shape and owe them some advantage, they are tipped to win. But Levante have been fighting and home crowds may provide a fascinating match. The most probable scoreline of Levante 1 and Barcelona 3 demonstrates the possible result.

Streaming Details India

In India, the game is likely to be broadcast on streaming sporting platform Fancode. The match will kick off at 1:00 AM IST

This game is going to be a thrilling match in La Liga early season. Barcelona is expected to win the match but the home and heart advantage that Levante has may heavily influence the result of this tightly balanced game. Fans all around the globe have something to look forward to that is a juicy game of Spanish football.

Also Read: Tottenham Humbles Manchester City With Calm Tactical Discipline At The Etihad!

Tags: Barcelona vs Levantela liga 2025Match PredictionStreaming Details Indiateam news

RELATED News

WWE Releases UK Special RAW Episode!
Durand Cup 2025: North East United FC Crush Diamond Harbour FC In Final Triumph
Tottenham Humbles Manchester City With Calm Tactical Discipline At The Etihad!
Cristiano Ronaldo With A New Record! King Of Goals Strikes Again
US Cricket At Crossroads, ACE Dispute Redefines Future

LATEST NEWS

Rajasthan: CM Bhajanlal Sharma Distributes Girls And E-cycles To Working Women
Bigg Boss 19: Is Amaal Mallik All Set To Enter Salman Khan’s Hosted Show? Singer’s Father Drops A Big Hint
Did IVE Copy ALLDAY PROJECT’s FAMOUS? ‘XOXZ’ Teaser Fuels Plagiarism Controversy
Ukraine Envoy Urges Greater Indian Role In Peace Talks With Russia: ‘We Expect More…’
Coolie Contest Scam? Rajinikanth’s Team Denies Malaysia ‘Meet & Greet’ Contest, Calls It Fake
Immediate Transfers In Delhi Police: Is It A Routine Exercise Or Related To The Delhi CM Assault Incident?
Explained: What the 2020 Investigation Into John Bolton Tells Us About the DOJ’s New Probe
Gaza War: How Serious is Benjamin Netanyahu About ‘Greater Israel’? Expert Gives His Verdict
How Jungkook Became BTS’ Golden Maknae? K-Pop Icon’s Casting Story Revealed!
Is Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore 2 Happening? Makers Extremely Confident After Finalising Script
La Liga 2025: Barcelona vs Levante, Team News, Match Prediction, Streaming Details In India

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

La Liga 2025: Barcelona vs Levante, Team News, Match Prediction, Streaming Details In India

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

La Liga 2025: Barcelona vs Levante, Team News, Match Prediction, Streaming Details In India
La Liga 2025: Barcelona vs Levante, Team News, Match Prediction, Streaming Details In India
La Liga 2025: Barcelona vs Levante, Team News, Match Prediction, Streaming Details In India
La Liga 2025: Barcelona vs Levante, Team News, Match Prediction, Streaming Details In India

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?