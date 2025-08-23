La Liga 2025: Barcelona vs Levante, Team News, Match Prediction, Streaming Details In India

FC Barcelona will visit the Estadi Ciutat de Valncia against the Levante UD in a much anticipated, highly anticipated La La Liga match scheduled to be played on a Saturday, August 23, 2025. The contest is one of the second rounds of the 2025-26 season and both of the opponents are highly concerned about gaining some important points at the start of the season.

Team News

The newly promoted Levante also got off to a very difficult start in their La Liga season, as they lost 2:1 to Alaves. Although they have lost, they demonstrated their ability to fight and they will be keen to use their home advantage. Major contributors like Jose Luis Morales and Jon Ander Olasagasti would play vital roles in their plans of thwarting the visitors. Barcelona, in the hand of the manager Hansi flick, opened the title defense with a 3-0 win against Mallorca. The team showed clinical finishing and slick defensive structure. Players such as Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski are also ambitious to continue with this winning streak at Barcelona.

Head to Head Record

As far as historical victories go, Barcelona has waxed stronger over the last 32 La Liga encounters between the two sides having won 24 of them. Levante has only won three matches but all has been at home a case which portrays their difficulty against the Spanish giants.

Match Prediction

Given the Barcelona are in fine shape and owe them some advantage, they are tipped to win. But Levante have been fighting and home crowds may provide a fascinating match. The most probable scoreline of Levante 1 and Barcelona 3 demonstrates the possible result.

Streaming Details India

In India, the game is likely to be broadcast on streaming sporting platform Fancode. The match will kick off at 1:00 AM IST

This game is going to be a thrilling match in La Liga early season. Barcelona is expected to win the match but the home and heart advantage that Levante has may heavily influence the result of this tightly balanced game. Fans all around the globe have something to look forward to that is a juicy game of Spanish football.

