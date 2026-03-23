La Liga Round-Up: Real Madrid Beat Atletico Madrid in Derby, Barcelona Extend Lead as Table Toppers vs Rayo Vallecano; Alaves, Athletic Club Register Wins

It was another action-packed matchday in Spain’s La Liga. Real Madrid won a closely contested Madrid Derby against Atletico Madrid despite being reduced to 10 men. Vinicius Jr continued his fine form for Los Blancos. The Brazilian midfielder scored twice at the Santiago Bernabeu to win a crucial game for his side. Earlier in the day, Barcelona held on to their crucial lead at the top of the points table. The Blaugrana defeated Rayo Vallecano courtesy of Ronald Araujo’s goal in the 24th minute.

Alaves won against Celta Vigo in a goal-fest at Balaidos in Vigo. The visitors, after conceding a three-goal lead, made an emphatic comeback to win the clash 4-3. Athletic Club broke their two-game losing streak at home with a 2-1 win over Real Betis.

Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano

Ronald Araujo scored the only goal in the clash between Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano at the Camp Nou. The Blaugrana won their fifth game in a row in the league. Barcelona hold a crucial four-point lead at the top of the La Liga points table. As the domestic football is set to go on a break for international games, a win against Rayo Vallecano was crucial for the table-toppers.

It was a game in which the hosts had the upper hand throughout the 90 minutes. They held the possession of the ball for more than 60%. However, the Rayo Vallecano defenders did well to prevent Barcelona from taking more than three shots on target. Vallecano, though, would feel they could have equalised, having earned a total of nine corners.

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid

In a thrilling Spanish capital derby on Sunday, Real Madrid overcame Atletico Madrid 3-2 thanks to two goals from Vinicius Jr., keeping Alvaro Arbeloa’s team four points behind La Liga leaders Barcelona.

In the 33rd minute, Atletico’s Ademola Lookman opened the score with a beautiful backheel from Giuliano Simeone and a deft counterattack including Matteo Ruggeri.

After David Hancko awkwardly tripped Brahim Diaz in the 52nd minute, Vinicius equalized from the penalty spot. Three minutes later, Federico Valverde took advantage of an error by Jose Maria Gimenez to make it 2-1 for Real.

In the 66th minute, Real’s Santiago Bernabeu was stunned by a thundering 30-meter shot from Nahuel Molina. However, six minutes later, Vinicius restored Real’s lead with a brilliant solo effort. Julian Alvarez struck the post as Atletico pressed for an equaliser, and Valverde was sent out for an incomprehensible challenge on Alex Baena, but Real held firm to win the match.

Celta Vigo vs Alaves

It was a goal fest at Balaidos, where the hosts led by two goals at the end of the first half. However, what came in the second 45 minutes was nothing short of a comeback for the ages as Alaves scored thrice to take the three points with them.

Ferran Jutgla opened the scoring for Celta Vigo with a goal in the 19th minute before scoring again in the 37th minute. Hugo Alvarez scored in the 27th minute for the hosts. Toni Martinez scored a crucial goal in the third minute of the added time in the first half for Alaves.

Angel Perez scored in the 50th minute before Martinez scored again in the 74th minute to equalise. Having been trailing by three goals for more than 45 minutes, Alaves would have been happy with a draw. But Abde Rebbach scored the winner in the 78th minute to cap off an amazing comeback for the visitors.

Athletic Club vs Real Betis

Real Betis’ winless streak continued as they lost to Athletic Club at San Mames in Bilbao. Betis has now gone five matches without registering a win in La Liga. If not for Alaves’ comeback against Celta Vigo, they would have lost their fifth spot on the points table.

Coming to the match, Athletic Club scored twice in the first half itself. Dani Vivian scored the opening goal in the 25th minute before a strike from Oihan Sancet doubled the lead for the home team. Pablo Formals scored for Real Betis in the 75th minute. However, the visitors went on to lose the game 2-1.

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