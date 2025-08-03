Lando Norris Wins The Hungarian Grand Prix 2025!

In a heart stopping Sunday battle at the Hungaroring, Lando Norris took a thrilling win at the 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix, narrowly relegating teammate Oscar Piastri in a breathtaking McLaren strategic masterclass. The two drivers finished the race with only nine points between them after an incredible battle for the Win, in another display that showed McLaren’s dominance this season with their fourth consecutive one two result.

A quick race recap

The weekend was already off to a surprise. Charles Leclerc surprised the grid by achieving his first pole of the season, 0.026 seconds ahead of Piastri and 0.041 seconds from Norris. That dream lights to flag was short lived, as Leclerc’s Monaco style Hungaroring race would leave little room for overtaking so the tactical focus was already on pit stop strategy. McLaren split strategies its two drivers, Norris took on the risk of one stop strategy and Piastri jumped onto the two stop race. Norris lost ground early on and was fifth after the first lap but Norris’ risk once again paid off. By lap 46, Norris had regained the lead over Piastri after he stopped for his second pit stop, while Ferrari’s Leclerc who had also stopped for the second time on that lap fell to fourth behind Norris, Piastri and Alpin’s Gasly as the laps counted down the tension was palpable.

Soon after installing fresh tires, Piastri closed the gap on Norris right up until lap 69, where he committed to overtaking at Turn 1, only to lock a tire and ruin his chance of an overtake and allowed Norris to roll into the victory. There was a very close gap of 0.6 seconds at the flag which shows how tough this race was.

The other positions

George Russell took third for Mercedes, his fifth podium of the year. Leclerc was visibly upset in fourth, clearly unhappy with Ferrari’s race execution. A respectable fifth place for Aston Martin for Fernando Alonso. The result tightens the drivers’ championship up, with Piastri leading with 284 points, just nine ahead of Norris. The two are far ahead of everyone else, and McLaren leading the constructors’ championship with 516 points, nearly double Ferrari’s tally.

Race weekend confirmed McLaren’s strategic advantage and Norris’s clarity under pressure; a performance that will play on Piastri’s mind but could inflate confidence in Team Papaya. The summer break now looms, with the first half of this intra team battle to continue Monza.

