Red Bull’s Season Over? Max Verstappen Declares No More Wins!

Max Verstappen has handed down a damning judgment on Red Bull’s 2025 season after a worst case qualifying at the Hungarian Grand Prix. Qualifying in eighth position on the grid, the four time reigning world champion stated that under present conditions, Red Bull will not win a single Grand Prix during the remainder of the season. That harsh revelation came with another stinging one: Verstappen reported that “nothing is working” with the RB21 car setup this weekend after experimenting in several directions, he reaffirmed no changes restored grip or performance.

“The car is so uncompetitive”

Technical director Pierre Wache and advisor Helmut Marko shared the frustration, citing that the team still doesn’t have answers as to why the car is so uncompetitive. “It’s been tricky all weekend. No grip, front and back nothing works,” Verstappen explained.

He pointed out that no risky driving is worthwhile from eighth, as it doesn’t pay that well and has a risk of damage. Verstappen confirmed he will stay at Red Bull till 2026, despite Red Bull’s drop off. The contract remains valid until 2028 and the exit clauses relative to champion position have not been triggered, so it doesn’t matter whatever is happening right now. Overall the situation looks worse: McLaren is clearly the top team, Oscar Piastri is at the top of the driver’s table and McLaren is wining the constructors’ table.

Red Bull is in third place behind Ferrari and Mercedes, and is already too far behind to win it for the year. Personnel wise, it is a transitional period for the team: Adrian Newey is gone and just lost his title to Laurent Mekies as team principal. Yuki Tsunoda has taken over as Verstappen’s teammate mid season, after Liam Lawson’s mid season demotion.

