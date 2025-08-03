Home > Sports > Ferrari Meltdown: Lewis Hamilton Publicly Suggests Sacking Himself

Hamilton has stated that this is the most gruelling season he has had thus far and has vowed to considering a challenging one as summer vacation draws near.

Hamilton is currently questioning if he belongs at Ferrari as well as his team.
Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 3, 2025 13:15:00 IST

During the qualifying of the 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton experienced a crippling disappointment, crashing out in Q2 and setting the 12th fastest time with his Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc taking an even bigger shock of taking pole position ahead of the two pre race favorites of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris with the McLaren team.

What did Hamilton say?

In a rare display of being vulnerable, the seven time world champion described his performance as catastrophic, saying: “I’m useless, absolutely useless… The team has no issues, the car is on pole, they probably change driver, It’s me, each time.” Hamilton’s comments could not have contrasted more with Leclerc’s joy in Q3, which incidentally was Ferrari’s first pole position of the season.

Ferrari Team Principal Fred Vasseur defended Hamilton, saying that there nothing between Hamilton and Leclerc, it was pure tenths. It had been very tight, with extreme condition throughout the session, tire usage, and undoubtedly timing out laps was making a decisive contribution. Vasseur stated in closing, the team and car were performing in expected manner, since Leclerc was able to demonstrate the true pace of the car as he took pole. He urged to think of anything and everything to learn and improve, and not panic.

Civil war in Ferrari?

This qualifying performance only widens the growing gap between Hamilton and his teammate. Hamilton is currently 30 points behind Leclerc in the championship standings while still looking for his first trophy in feature races since joining Ferrari in January, as Leclerc has been on the podium five times this season. As summer break approaches, Hamilton has committed to thinking about a difficult season, saying this is the most intense season he has had so far. His comments hint at him battling not only pace issues but also the pressure that comes with high expectations, which have not yet been achieved while in the Ferrari him.

With Leclerc on an upswing and McLaren looking like a future powerhouse, Hamilton now finds himself second guessing not only his team but also whether he belongs in Ferrari. The world will be watching to see if Hamilton can get back to normal or whether this public breakdown is a sign of the end of the legend’s career.

