It’s Race Week! Hungarian Grand Prix 2025: Where Indian Fans Can Catch All The F1 Action Live

Prior to the summer break and all drivers taking vacations, the Hungarian Grand Prix determines who will go with pride and who will lose points.

Following rainy races at Silverstone and Spa, the Hungaroring could see a third consecutive rainy raceday.
Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 1, 2025 17:20:00 IST

These days, F1 fever is almost at its peak with all eyes on the Hungaroring for the 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix. That track? Stunning. It’s got a lot of twisty sections that are a real pain if you’re not on your A game. India’s F1 hype is peaking too, their viewership is skyrocketing. Midseason the stakes are insane. Everybody trying to get points is looking to claw their way up the standings before it’s too late. If you’re even a half a fan, mark the 2nd to 4th of August on your calendars. 

How to Watch in India 

It’s as easy as saying FanCode or F1 TV Pro. The race kicks off at 6:30 PM IST on the 4th of August, with quali on the 3rd. Don’t sleep on it. A pro tip: for the eastern audience: they have multitabled commentary with a bunch of experts breaking everything down. So if you are in it for the strategy, the sheer drama or even just the crashes, you have a wild weekend in store.

Weather Update 

As expected the weather for the Hungarian GP weekend is going to be a mix of sun and showers, especially on Sunday. That’s when the strategy could get shaken up and on that technical track surprises are always drama. In 2025 we will see if Red Bull, Ferrari or a recovering Mercedes will outsmart each other on a track where car balance and driver skill matters more than speed.

Hungaroring’s a beast in its own right. It’s tight, twisty, and overtaking’s about as rare as a polite Twitter thread. They call it “Monaco without the walls” which, honestly, feels about right, except there’s more grass and less billionaire yacht action. Qualifying is do or die here. One bad lap on Saturday and you’re basically stuck behind someone’s gearbox ‘til Sunday lunch. 

Lewis Hamilton has absolutely owned this track with nine wins. Everyone’s eyeballing Red Bull, Ferrari, maybe even Mercedes. At the Hungaroring, you can have all the horsepower in the world, but if your car’s wobbly or your driver’s off their game, you’re toast. Here, brains beat brawn. Well, most of the time.

