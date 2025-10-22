LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news Chief Minister Siddaramaiah business news china lottery latest india news american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Afghanistan news Chief Minister Siddaramaiah business news china lottery latest india news american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Afghanistan news Chief Minister Siddaramaiah business news china lottery latest india news american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Afghanistan news Chief Minister Siddaramaiah business news china lottery latest india news american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news Chief Minister Siddaramaiah business news china lottery latest india news american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Afghanistan news Chief Minister Siddaramaiah business news china lottery latest india news american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Afghanistan news Chief Minister Siddaramaiah business news china lottery latest india news american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Afghanistan news Chief Minister Siddaramaiah business news china lottery latest india news american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Late Kim strike sees Gangwon down Kobe in Asian Champions League

Late Kim strike sees Gangwon down Kobe in Asian Champions League

Late Kim strike sees Gangwon down Kobe in Asian Champions League
Bugonia movie 2025 Premiere Reaction: Fans shave their heads in excitement to attend the premiere of Emma Stone’s sci-fi hit 'Bugonia'.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 22, 2025 21:38:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Late Kim strike sees Gangwon down Kobe in Asian Champions League

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS OF GANGWON'S 4-3 WIN AT HOME TO VISSEL KOBE IN ASIAN CHAMPIONS LEAGUE ELITE GROUP PHASE RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SHOTLIST SHOWS: CHUNCHEON, SOUTH KOREA (OCTOBER 22, 2025) (AFC – See restrictions) 1. GOAL/ VISSEL KOBE CLEAR A GANGWON CORNER ONLY AS FAR AS THE EDGE OF THE BOX WITH DEFENDER, MARKO TUCI, PLAYING THE BALL BACK IN FOR FORWARD, LEE SANG-HEON, TO SCORE ON THE VOLLEY. 1-0 2. (SLOW MOTION) REPLAY 3. GOAL/ GANGWON WINGER, MO JAE-HYEON, HEADS IN FROM A CORNER. 2-0 4. (SLOW MOTION) REPLAY 5. GOAL/  VISSEL CLEAR A GANGWON CORNER AS FAR AS FULL-BACK, SONG JUN-SEOK, WHO DRIVES A LOW SHOT INTO THE BOTTOM CORNER FROM OUTSIDE THE BOX. 3-0 6. (SLOW MOTION) REPLAY 7. GOAL/ VISSEL STEAL POSSESSION IN GANGWON’S HALF, PLAYING IN FORWARD, TAISEI MIYASHIRO, WHO SCORES WITH A FIRST TOUCH SHOT. 3-1 8. (SLOW MOTION) REPLAY 9. GOAL/ VISSEL FORWARD, JEAN PATRIC, HEADS IN A PASS FROM FULL-BACK, RIKUTO HIROSE. 3-2 10. (SLOW MOTION) REPLAY 11. GOAL/ A VISSEL LONG THROW-IN FALLS FOR MIYASHIRO WHO BEATS GANGWON GOALKEEPER, PARK CHUNG-HYO AT HIS NEAR POST. 3-3 12. (SLOW MOTION) REPLAY 13. GOAL/ GANGWON FORWARD, KIM GUN-HEE, SCORES A SCRAPPY WINNER FROM ANOTHER CORNER. 4-3 14. (SLOW MOTION) REPLAY 15. VARIOUS OF GANGWON PLAYERS AT FULL-TIME STORY: South Korea's Gangwon FC inflicted a last-gasp 4-3 defeat on Vissel Kobe on Wednesday (October 22), ending the Japanese side's perfect start to the Asian Champions League Elite with a winner from Kim Gun-hee. Kobe, who had been the only team in the eastern league phase to start the competition with two consecutive wins, had been forced to fight back from three goals down to pull level only for Kim to pounce at the death. Lee Sang-heon put the home side in front with an emphatic seventh minute finish and Mo Jae-hyeon doubled the lead 14 minutes later with a powerful downward header following Kim Dae-won's corner. Song Jun-seok completed a disastrous first half for Kobe with a little over two minutes remaining until the interval when he slid his shot through a crowd of players to beat Shuichi Gonda in the Kobe goal. Kobe's introduction of Taisei Miyashiro after the interval swung the game back in their favour, the Japan international pulling one back within three minutes of the restart. Two minutes later Jean Patrick headed in Kobe's second and Miyashiro was on target again with two minutes left, thumping the ball past Park Chung-hyo to pull his side level. Kobe looked set to claim a point that would see them retain top spot in the standings but Kim Gun-hee pounced in the 95th minute to secure victory for Gangwon. The results leave Ulsan HD on top of the eastern league standings after three rounds, the South Koreans holding a one point advantage over Kobe and Gangwon following their 1-0 win against Sanfrecce Hiroshima on Tuesday. Clubs finishing in the top eight positions in the 12-team eastern league will progress to the knockout rounds, which will be held in March. The quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will be played in a centralised venue in Saudi Arabia in April. (Production: Conal Quinn)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 22, 2025 9:38 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Throwback: When Gautam Gambhir Blamed Sarfaraz Khan For Leaking Dressing Room Info

IND VS AUS: Is Yashasvi Jaiswal Replacing Rohit Sharma In Adelaide ODI? Viral Video Drops A Big Hint

'LaLiga must be played in Spain' – Barca fans relieved after Miami game cancellation

'LaLiga must be played in Spain' – Barca fans relieved after Miami game cancellation

'LaLiga must be played in Spain' – Barca fans relieved after Miami game cancellation

LATEST NEWS

Emma Stone brags about not breaking bones for film 'Bugonia'

China Discovers Earth’s Largest Gold Mine, Over 1,000 Tons Of Gold To Make Country Super Rich As India, Other Countries Struggle With Gold Prices

KERING COO DUPLAIX: NUMBER ONE PRIORITY IN NEW STRATEGY WILL BE TO RE-IGNITE TOP LINE

Late Kim strike sees Gangwon down Kobe in Asian Champions League

REFILE-Carrefour Q3 sales growth slows, keeps 2025 financial goals

Meta to cut around 600 roles in Superintelligence Labs AI unit

CORRECTED-REUTERS NEXT-Trade with Africa not a game of Minecraft, says Nigerian minister

NewsX World Exclusive – German MP Dr Lena Gumnior At IPU In Geneva: ‘More Important Than Ever To Come Together And Work On Problems’

Fitch says US support helped Argentina ward off ratings downgrade

BRIEF-Unite Strikes To Hit Bae Factories In Pay Row

Late Kim strike sees Gangwon down Kobe in Asian Champions League

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Late Kim strike sees Gangwon down Kobe in Asian Champions League

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Late Kim strike sees Gangwon down Kobe in Asian Champions League
Late Kim strike sees Gangwon down Kobe in Asian Champions League
Late Kim strike sees Gangwon down Kobe in Asian Champions League
Late Kim strike sees Gangwon down Kobe in Asian Champions League
QUICK LINKS