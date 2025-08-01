LeBron James and Nikola Jokić Linked to USD 5 Billion Rival League Aiming to Challenge the NBA

In what could be a seismic shift in professional basketball, LeBron James and Nikola Jokić have reportedly met to discuss a new $5 billion basketball league that could compete with the National Basketball Association (NBA). A meeting aboard a private yacht, captured on Instagram by Jokić’s European agent Misko Raznatovic, has sparked major speculation about the sport’s future.

A Private Yacht, Big Plans

The photo posted by Raznatovic featured LeBron James, his longtime business partner Maverick Carter, and Raznatovic himself. What may have seemed like a casual summer meetup might actually mark the start of a revolutionary move in global basketball. “The summer of 2025 is the perfect time to make big plans for the fall of 2026,” Misko captioned. Reports from Front Office Sports confirm that the meeting centered around building a new league not about trades or team changes.

What Makes the New League Different?

According to reorts, the proposed league will adopt a global touring format, similar to F1 or LIV Golf, with teams playing across six home venues worldwide. The key distinction? It will follow a player equity model, offering athletes ownership stakes instead of just contracts. Though it aims to raise $5 billion in funding, that figure pales in comparison to the NBA’s $76 billion media rights deal finalized in July 2024.

Big Money, Bigger Investors

Major global investors are reportedly backing the concept, including the Singaporean government, Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, and a Macau-based casino conglomerate. While LeBron James’ exact role remains unclear, his involvement suggests the league is gaining serious traction. Still, it’s uncertain which players would jump ship from the NBA, though the equity model could attract veteran stars seeking bigger payouts and long-term stakes.

As basketball grows globally, especially in Europe, this proposed league could be the NBA’s most serious competitor yet.

