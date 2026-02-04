LIVE TV
Home > Sports > F1 News: Why Did Lewis Hamilton Split With His Longtime Manager Ahead Of 2026 Season?

F1 News: Why Did Lewis Hamilton Split With His Longtime Manager Ahead Of 2026 Season?

Lewis Hamilton has reportedly ended his long standing relationship with Marc Hynes who worked as his manager through his upcoming Formula 1 season. The move comes after a difficult Ferrari debut season and as Hamilton prepares for major regulation changes in 2026.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: February 4, 2026 13:08:40 IST

F1 News: Why Did Lewis Hamilton Split With His Longtime Manager Ahead Of 2026 Season?

According to reports, Lewis Hamilton is no longer associated with his long time right hander and manager Marc Hynes only before the beginning of the new Formula One season. Hynes had a strong professional relationship with the seven time world champion since 2016, when the two started collaborating in the years of Hamilton in Mercedes.

Who Is Marc Hynes? 

Hynes was crucial in the running of Project 44, the management company of Hamilton, and he took care of his racing logistics, going to all races in the calendar. The two have not been together recently, but they were reunited when Hamilton joined Ferrari last year, although the two separated briefly in the year 2021. But, however, new accounts tell us that they are once more separated, this time on friendly terms.

Where Is Marc Hynes Moving To Now?

Media reports say that Hynes has assumed a new position with Cadillac, the outfit that will debut in the Formula 1 racing this year. The division is thought to be among the attempts of Hamilton to restructure his personal support system after the difficult first year with Ferrari when he did not even make it to a podium and ended the season in the sixth place in the drivers standings. Hamilton is fully concentrating on the next season despite the disappointment and is motivated to come back even better. The season has been termed by himself as one of the largest technical tasks of his career because of broad sweeping regulation. 

But Why Did Lewis Hamilton Split With His Longtime Manager Ahead Of 2026 Season?

Hamilton has now affirmed his optimism in the new era in Formula 1 and how driving will be at the centre stage of the energy management and development of cars. Ferrari, in their turn, have revealed their new livery and marked the start of a new adventure on the new regulations. Team principal Fred Vasseur stated that the car symbolizes months of joint work and the beginning of the new era in the history of the Scuderia. Hamilton has had the managerial divide, and with significant on and off track developments, a new era marks the beginning of a change as he gears up towards what may be one of his most defining seasons of his career.

First published on: Feb 4, 2026 1:08 PM IST
F1 News: Why Did Lewis Hamilton Split With His Longtime Manager Ahead Of 2026 Season?

F1 News: Why Did Lewis Hamilton Split With His Longtime Manager Ahead Of 2026 Season?

