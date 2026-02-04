LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Cristiano Ronaldo To Quit Al-Nassr? Manchester United Comeback Rumours Resurface

Cristiano Ronaldo To Quit Al-Nassr? Manchester United Comeback Rumours Resurface

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr future in doubt amid reports of growing frustration, with the Portuguese superstar potentially walking away from a contract reportedly worth around Rs 2,000 Crore Per Year.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: February 4, 2026 11:30:36 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo To Quit Al-Nassr? Manchester United Comeback Rumours Resurface

The future of Cristiano Ronaldo with Al-Nassr and the Saudi Pro League is now a significant point of discussion in football, and several reports indicate that there is mounting frustration regarding the club management and its recruitment.

What Happened Between Cristiano Ronaldo And Al-Nassr?

The Portuguese superstar of 40 years who would turn 41 on 5th February was conspicuously missed in Al-Nassr last Saudi Pro League match with Al-Riyadh, and there is a suspicion that he might not be liking the manner in which the club is being managed especially by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), which is also the owner of the opposing teams. The game was widely perceived as the exclusion of Ronaldo due to a lack of contentment with the club in relation to the silent transfer window and its inability to bolster its competitiveness reportedly despite Al-Hilal and other PIF owned teams being more aggressive in the market. 

Cristiano Ronaldo Back To Manchester United? Again?

The reports also indicate that Ronaldo feels his club was not given the same priority in investments as the competitors, a case that has been increased since Karim Benzema has transferred to Al-Hilal and other high-profile acquisitions within the league. It has been argued in the press that Ronaldo may trigger a release clause in his contract that is worth 50 million Euros this summer in case the current climate does not improve, which may see a return to Manchester United, or even to Major League Soccer. Although he still has 2 years to complete his contract with Al-Nassr, the situation has sparked a new argument on whether he would finish his journey or seek a new challenge elsewhere, particularly with the player still aiming to achieve 1,000 career goals. 

Nothing Final So Far

Al-Nassr and Ronaldo have not officially announced an imminent departure despite the growing speculation. Insiders and media diverge on what his absence means as some of them attribute the absence to be a protest of imbalance in the competitions and others as an extension of the current talks between the player and his team. 

First published on: Feb 4, 2026 11:30 AM IST
