LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Arun Jaitley Stadium Aligarh mother elopes russia Epstein Abhishek Sharma cristiano ronaldo Jaish-e-Mohammed apple kanpur police Bengaluru crime news davos Bangladesh elections 2026 Canada school shooting news bangladesh Arun Jaitley Stadium Aligarh mother elopes russia Epstein Abhishek Sharma cristiano ronaldo Jaish-e-Mohammed apple kanpur police Bengaluru crime news davos Bangladesh elections 2026 Canada school shooting news bangladesh Arun Jaitley Stadium Aligarh mother elopes russia Epstein Abhishek Sharma cristiano ronaldo Jaish-e-Mohammed apple kanpur police Bengaluru crime news davos Bangladesh elections 2026 Canada school shooting news bangladesh Arun Jaitley Stadium Aligarh mother elopes russia Epstein Abhishek Sharma cristiano ronaldo Jaish-e-Mohammed apple kanpur police Bengaluru crime news davos Bangladesh elections 2026 Canada school shooting news bangladesh
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Arun Jaitley Stadium Aligarh mother elopes russia Epstein Abhishek Sharma cristiano ronaldo Jaish-e-Mohammed apple kanpur police Bengaluru crime news davos Bangladesh elections 2026 Canada school shooting news bangladesh Arun Jaitley Stadium Aligarh mother elopes russia Epstein Abhishek Sharma cristiano ronaldo Jaish-e-Mohammed apple kanpur police Bengaluru crime news davos Bangladesh elections 2026 Canada school shooting news bangladesh Arun Jaitley Stadium Aligarh mother elopes russia Epstein Abhishek Sharma cristiano ronaldo Jaish-e-Mohammed apple kanpur police Bengaluru crime news davos Bangladesh elections 2026 Canada school shooting news bangladesh Arun Jaitley Stadium Aligarh mother elopes russia Epstein Abhishek Sharma cristiano ronaldo Jaish-e-Mohammed apple kanpur police Bengaluru crime news davos Bangladesh elections 2026 Canada school shooting news bangladesh
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Lewis Hamilton Suffers ‘Detrimental’ Blow Ahead Of Ferrari SF-26 Debut As Kim Kardashian Angle Sparks Buzz

Lewis Hamilton Suffers ‘Detrimental’ Blow Ahead Of Ferrari SF-26 Debut As Kim Kardashian Angle Sparks Buzz

Lewis Hamilton and the Scuderia Ferrari are currently working on the optimization of their new car, SF-26 and they are busy solving the current performance problems as they are under testing in Bahrain.

(Image Credit: X)
(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: February 12, 2026 13:14:35 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Lewis Hamilton Suffers ‘Detrimental’ Blow Ahead Of Ferrari SF-26 Debut As Kim Kardashian Angle Sparks Buzz

Lewis Hamilton has cautioned that another change of race engineer in the early part of the 2026 Formula One season would be harmful to his campaign with Ferrari as the team still has to work out its engineering line up before the new season.

What Did Lewis Hamilton Say?

Placing Hamilton with the long term Ferrari engineer Riccardo Adami into a new position earlier this year, and during preseason testing, the team has placed Carlo Santi, who worked with Kimi Raiskkanen, on temporary duty. Nevertheless, Hamilton reaffirm that this solution will be only temporary and a permanent solution will be introduced after the introductory rounds, which will require him to adjust to several changes within a very short time. The fact that Ferrari does not have a settled race engineer is another obstacle in a season that already has significant changes in the rules and their technical adjustments.

Hamilton On SF-26

Hamilton referred to the present case as a very challenging one, and the fact that any change of engineers at the very beginning of a certain season would interfere with the rhythm of a driver and the system of communication. His first season at Ferrari in 2025 was challenging as he did not make a single podium and had problems with communication in the engineering team. Continuity and experience in the key personnel according to the Briton were paramount in maximizing the performance particularly given the new technical regulations that impacted a premium on driver engineer interaction. Although Ferrari will do the best to as much as possible make the transition, it is up to Hamilton to establish rapport with his changing technical support structure.

You Might Be Interested In

When Is F1 Starting From?

The new Formula One racing season is scheduled to start with the Australian Grand Prix on March 8, and it will provide Hamilton with a clean sheet to start his new season with Ferrari. The seven times world champion will be seeking to stabilize itself soon as the team tries to complete work on its engineering lineup so that it can compete efficiently in a market that is very competitive. 

Also Read: ‘Cristiano Ronaldo Doesn’t Have The Genius Of Messi, Maradona Or Ronaldo Nazario,’ Says Former Real Madrid Boss Ahead Of FIFA World Cup 2026

First published on: Feb 12, 2026 1:14 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: lewis hamiltonLewis Hamilton bahrain testingLewis Hamilton f1Lewis Hamilton ferrariLewis Hamilton girlfriendLewis Hamilton kim kardashianLewis Hamilton new carLewis Hamilton newsLewis Hamilton updates

RELATED News

IND vs NAM T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson Likely in India’s Playing XI For Abhishek Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah Fit | India Probable XI & Head-to-Head Record

‘Cristiano Ronaldo Doesn’t Have The Genius Of Messi, Maradona Or Ronaldo Nazario,’ Says Former Real Madrid Boss Ahead Of FIFA World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026 | ‘Doesn’t Matter What You Have Done in The Past’: Rohit Sharma Sends Strong Reminder to Team India Before Pakistan Clash | WATCH

Kai Havertz Suffers Fresh Injury Amid Ongoing Arsenal Fitness Woes, Set To Miss Tottenham Game

T20 World Cup 2026: Ishan Kishan Injury Scare After Jasprit Bumrah Yorker Ahead Of India vs Namibia Clash

LATEST NEWS

iOS 26.3 Update: Apple Rolls Out New Features For Stability, Android Data Transfer, Major Siri Enhancements—Check All New Features

Lewis Hamilton Suffers ‘Detrimental’ Blow Ahead Of Ferrari SF-26 Debut As Kim Kardashian Angle Sparks Buzz

RBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2026 Start From February 12; More Than 40,000 Students Appear on Day 1

Love Horoscope Today, February 12, 2026: One Zodiac Sign May Face a Breakup | Know Romantic Predictions for All Signs

Double Shock Rocks Aligarh: Woman Who Eloped With 20-Year-Old Son-In-Law To Be, Now Flees With Brother-In-Law; Takes Away Cash And Jewellery

WhatsApp Ban In Russia? Messaging App Claims Putin Govt Tried To “Fully Block” Application, “Isolating Over 100 Million Users” – Here’s The Shocking Reason Why

Who Is Hind Al-Owais? UAE Diplomat Who Reportedly ‘Pimped’ Herself, Her 13-Year-Old Sister And Other Arab Girls To Jeffrey Epstein

Bank of Baroda IT Recruitment 2026: Online Applications Open for 418 Officer, Manager Posts

“I Don’t Care How Many People Sign That F—ing Petition”: Even After A Year, JPMorgan Employees’ Protest Against Jamie Dimon’s 5 Days Work Policy Refuses To Die

MG Majestor Launches In India: 7-Seater SUV Offers Muscular Road Presence And Premium Interior With Massage Feature—Check Specs, Features, And Price

Lewis Hamilton Suffers ‘Detrimental’ Blow Ahead Of Ferrari SF-26 Debut As Kim Kardashian Angle Sparks Buzz

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Lewis Hamilton Suffers ‘Detrimental’ Blow Ahead Of Ferrari SF-26 Debut As Kim Kardashian Angle Sparks Buzz

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Lewis Hamilton Suffers ‘Detrimental’ Blow Ahead Of Ferrari SF-26 Debut As Kim Kardashian Angle Sparks Buzz
Lewis Hamilton Suffers ‘Detrimental’ Blow Ahead Of Ferrari SF-26 Debut As Kim Kardashian Angle Sparks Buzz
Lewis Hamilton Suffers ‘Detrimental’ Blow Ahead Of Ferrari SF-26 Debut As Kim Kardashian Angle Sparks Buzz
Lewis Hamilton Suffers ‘Detrimental’ Blow Ahead Of Ferrari SF-26 Debut As Kim Kardashian Angle Sparks Buzz

QUICK LINKS