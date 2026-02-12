Lewis Hamilton Suffers ‘Detrimental’ Blow Ahead Of Ferrari SF-26 Debut As Kim Kardashian Angle Sparks Buzz

Lewis Hamilton has cautioned that another change of race engineer in the early part of the 2026 Formula One season would be harmful to his campaign with Ferrari as the team still has to work out its engineering line up before the new season.

What Did Lewis Hamilton Say?

Placing Hamilton with the long term Ferrari engineer Riccardo Adami into a new position earlier this year, and during preseason testing, the team has placed Carlo Santi, who worked with Kimi Raiskkanen, on temporary duty. Nevertheless, Hamilton reaffirm that this solution will be only temporary and a permanent solution will be introduced after the introductory rounds, which will require him to adjust to several changes within a very short time. The fact that Ferrari does not have a settled race engineer is another obstacle in a season that already has significant changes in the rules and their technical adjustments.

Hamilton On SF-26

Hamilton referred to the present case as a very challenging one, and the fact that any change of engineers at the very beginning of a certain season would interfere with the rhythm of a driver and the system of communication. His first season at Ferrari in 2025 was challenging as he did not make a single podium and had problems with communication in the engineering team. Continuity and experience in the key personnel according to the Briton were paramount in maximizing the performance particularly given the new technical regulations that impacted a premium on driver engineer interaction. Although Ferrari will do the best to as much as possible make the transition, it is up to Hamilton to establish rapport with his changing technical support structure.

When Is F1 Starting From?

The new Formula One racing season is scheduled to start with the Australian Grand Prix on March 8, and it will provide Hamilton with a clean sheet to start his new season with Ferrari. The seven times world champion will be seeking to stabilize itself soon as the team tries to complete work on its engineering lineup so that it can compete efficiently in a market that is very competitive.

Also Read: ‘Cristiano Ronaldo Doesn’t Have The Genius Of Messi, Maradona Or Ronaldo Nazario,’ Says Former Real Madrid Boss Ahead Of FIFA World Cup 2026