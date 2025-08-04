Lionel Messi Hamstring Strain: Could It Cost Inter Miami The Leagues Cup?

Inter Miami CF has confirmed that captain Lionel Messi sustained a minor muscle injury in his right leg during the Leagues Cup group stage match against Necaxa on August 2, 2025. The Argentina superstar exited just 11 minutes into the match after a collision and reported hamstring discomfort although coach Javier Mascherano said he was not in significant pain. The assessments that medical staff performed by Baptist Health revealed he had a low grade strain, with no timetable provided on his return.

‘Will be based on his clinical progress’ Club’s statement

The club stated that Messi’s clearance to return will be based on his clinical progress and improvements observed in his treatment, so it is unknown at this time when he will return. Despite the sudden uncertainty surrounding Messi, Inter Miami showed fortitude. They came back from what was a 2–2 draw, and ended the match 5–4 in favor of Inter Miami in penalties over Necaxa, resulting in an important extra point in their Leagues Cup group and keeping their hopes alive of advancing in the knockout stages. With Messi out, veteran signings are anticipated to step and help pick up some of the slack while he is out, including Rodrigo De Paul, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba.

Inter Miami’s next Leagues Cup match happens to be against Pumas UNAM on August 6, and MLS play resumes on August 10 at Orlando City. Messi is highly likely not to play in either match unless his recovery takes a dramatic turn. Messi is still tied at 38 years of age for the MLS lead with 18 regular season goals, and led Miami with overall goals last season. He has played a lot recently however, 2025 is off to a start with him playing in 30 matches in just five months, including the Club World Cup, Concacaf Champions Cup, and Leagues Cup, playing incredibly high minutes for a 38 year old elite athlete. The word “minor” is good, but I think panic will be present. A former teammate with Barcelona said the news is “a huge sadness,” and he worried even a small setback could be magnified given the magnitude of Messi to the club. For now, Inter Miami will have to learn quickly and show there is life beyond Messi.

