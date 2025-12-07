LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Lionel Messi Leads Inter Miami To Historic MLS Cup 2025 Win

Lionel Messi was one the main reasons for Inter Miami's landmark victory secured with a win over Vancouver Whitecaps in the MLS Cup 2025 final, thus acquiring the club's first league title. The triumph was another major trophy added to Messi's already illustrious career and it was a historic moment for the Miami franchise as well.

(Image Credit: MLS via Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: December 7, 2025 07:54:14 IST

In the final match at Chase Stadium, Inter Miami won their very first ever MLS Cup after a 3-1 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps. An own goal by Vancouver’s defender in the 8th minute was the match’s early twist, the pressure and the attack set up by Lionel Messi turned out to be the contributing factors to the own goal and gave Miami a quick lead. 

Match Highlights Of Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps

Determined by the Whitecaps to make a comeback, they scored when Ali Ahmed struck in the 60th minute thus changing the score to 1-1 and putting Miami at risk of losing the game. But then again, Messi, the man with the exceptional skills, was the one who won the game when the moments were most critical. He scored first at the 71st minute by stealing a poor touch in the middle of the pitch and playing a perfectly weighted ball to Rodrigo De Paul, who then finished the goal calmly giving Miami the lead. Later, in the dying minutes of the game, Messi again played the role of the architect who breached the Vancouver defense, then passing to Tadeo Allende, who made it 3-1 sealing thus the victory. 

Lionel Messi’s Contribution

Messi’s two assists made his defining role in the final even stronger. The victory was momentous on several levels. Inter Miami was the one who benefited the most, it was the club’s first title in the MLS Cup after six seasons and it placed them in the history of the club. Messi, on the other hand, received a trophy that was major but not surprising for his already legendary career. He also proved to the world that he still is a game changer even in a ‘new league’. The final was also an emotional event as it marked the end of the football journey of veteran stars Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets, who left the field winning the hardest way possible.

First published on: Dec 7, 2025 7:54 AM IST
Tags: home-hero-pos-6Inter Miami fcInter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecapslionel messimessi recordsmessi trophymls cup 2025

