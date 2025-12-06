LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
IND vs SA dravid Hindu rate of growth Bangladesh news putin Govt orders Indigo for refund Abu Dhabi GP 2025 Qualifying Live Streaming donald trump IND vs SA dravid Hindu rate of growth Bangladesh news putin Govt orders Indigo for refund Abu Dhabi GP 2025 Qualifying Live Streaming donald trump IND vs SA dravid Hindu rate of growth Bangladesh news putin Govt orders Indigo for refund Abu Dhabi GP 2025 Qualifying Live Streaming donald trump IND vs SA dravid Hindu rate of growth Bangladesh news putin Govt orders Indigo for refund Abu Dhabi GP 2025 Qualifying Live Streaming donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
IND vs SA dravid Hindu rate of growth Bangladesh news putin Govt orders Indigo for refund Abu Dhabi GP 2025 Qualifying Live Streaming donald trump IND vs SA dravid Hindu rate of growth Bangladesh news putin Govt orders Indigo for refund Abu Dhabi GP 2025 Qualifying Live Streaming donald trump IND vs SA dravid Hindu rate of growth Bangladesh news putin Govt orders Indigo for refund Abu Dhabi GP 2025 Qualifying Live Streaming donald trump IND vs SA dravid Hindu rate of growth Bangladesh news putin Govt orders Indigo for refund Abu Dhabi GP 2025 Qualifying Live Streaming donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > F1 Abu Dhabi GP 2025 Qualifying: Max Verstappen Takes Pole In The Championship Decider

F1 Abu Dhabi GP 2025 Qualifying: Max Verstappen Takes Pole In The Championship Decider

The McLaren duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, plus four-time defending champion Max Verstappen, are all in contention to take the top prize after 24 rounds of the season.

(Image Credit: Max Verstappen via Instagram)
(Image Credit: Max Verstappen via Instagram)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: December 6, 2025 21:09:51 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

F1 Abu Dhabi GP 2025 Qualifying: Max Verstappen Takes Pole In The Championship Decider

Max Verstappen secured pole position for the title-deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Saturday. He will start the race from the very front of the grid. McLaren’s championship leader, Lando Norris, will line up next to him in second place on the front row. Norris’s teammate, Oscar Piastri, delivered a strong performance as well and qualified in third.

In a clever strategy by Red Bull, four-time world champion Max Verstappen was given an aerodynamic tow from his teammate Yuki Tsunoda, who will start the race in 10th place. This slipstream helped Verstappen set a lap time that was 0.201 seconds faster than Lando Norris.

Lando Norris is 12 points ahead of Max Verstappen in the championship, with his teammate Oscar Piastri another four points behind. If Norris finishes on the podium in Sunday’s race at Yas Marina, he will secure the championship title.

 “In Q2, I stayed on scrubbed tyres and those laps already felt quite decent. Then in Q3 around here, the track temperature is coming down and you know you can push more and that’s what we did,” he said while speaking from the podium. 

“We found a bit more lap time and I am incredibly happy to be in first. That’s the only thing we can do and control, to maximize what we have and what we can with the car, and we definitely did that in qualifying,” he added. 

First published on: Dec 6, 2025 9:05 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Abu Dhabi Grand Prixlando norrisMax VerstappenOscar piastri

RELATED News

Virat Kohli’s No-Look Six Against South Africa During 3rd ODI Stuns Quinton De Kock, Corbin Bosch | WATCH

Rohit Sharma Joins Sachin, Virat Kohli & Dravid Elite Club, Becomes 4th Indian to Cross 20,000 International Runs

IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Harshit Rana Explodes In Joy; Hugs Rishabh Pant After KL Rahul Finally Wins A Toss

IPL 2026 Auction: Updated Remaining Purse Balance For All 10 Teams Ahead Of Abu Dhabi Bidding

Meet Sarvagya Singh Kushwaha, The Youngest FIDE-Rated Player Ever

LATEST NEWS

What Is FDTL? A Deep Dive Into The Pilot Fatigue Rules Behind IndiGo’s Flight Chaos- Explained

F1 Abu Dhabi GP 2025 Qualifying: Max Verstappen Takes Pole In The Championship Decider

Baba Vanga Warns Of Devastating Global Events In 2026-From Natural Disasters To AI Takeover

Afghanistan-Pakistan Border Erupts Again: 5 Dead, Dozens Injured, Both Sides Blame Each Other For Escalation

Nano Banana 3D Caricature Trend: Create Your Own 3D Caricature By Following These Simple Steps

‘Maligning Hindu Way Of Life’: PM Modi Rejects ‘Hindu Rate Of Growth’ Label, Sets 10-Year Deadline To End Colonial Mindset

Planning To Buy An Automatic Hatchback In Budget, Here Are 6 Automatic Hatchback Cars Under Just 12 Lakhs

‘Working To Stabilise’: IndiGo Issues Major Update, Airline Says Daily Flight Cancellations Dropped Below 850

How Will Dalal Street React On Monday To Putin’s India Visit? Market Impact Explained

Indigo Airlines Flight Chaos Reaches SC: Advocate Demands Inquiry, Compensation And Strict Guidelines

F1 Abu Dhabi GP 2025 Qualifying: Max Verstappen Takes Pole In The Championship Decider

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

F1 Abu Dhabi GP 2025 Qualifying: Max Verstappen Takes Pole In The Championship Decider

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

F1 Abu Dhabi GP 2025 Qualifying: Max Verstappen Takes Pole In The Championship Decider
F1 Abu Dhabi GP 2025 Qualifying: Max Verstappen Takes Pole In The Championship Decider
F1 Abu Dhabi GP 2025 Qualifying: Max Verstappen Takes Pole In The Championship Decider
F1 Abu Dhabi GP 2025 Qualifying: Max Verstappen Takes Pole In The Championship Decider

QUICK LINKS