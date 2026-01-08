Lionel Messi Says He Is Weird As Hell, Reveals The Trick On How He Gets Drunk Faster: I Like Wine, Mix It With…’

LIVE TV
January 8, 2026

Argentina great Lionel Messi talked about several aspects of his private life, including revealing an unconventional beverage choice that helps him unwind.

(Image Credit: Lionel Messi via Instagram)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: January 8, 2026 16:08:53 IST

While he is known for his brilliance in the field, Argentina great Lionel Messi has revealed a different side of his in an interview with LUZU TV. “The truth is I have my side where I’m kind of weird as hell too… I really like being alone, I enjoy being alone. The chaos of the house with the three kids running everywhere can sometimes overwhelm me, and I like my moment of solitude, of being calm,” he said.

Talking about the ‘most famous’ contact in his phone, Messi said that it is Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny. “I have a lot of contacts, but I’m not sure who the ‘most famous’ is… But I’ve spoken with Bad Bunny. We recorded commercials together and later we exchanged a few messages. He’s a phenomenon.”

“I watch a lot of TikTok. I watched clips of me created with AI, one of them had me getting arrested by the police,” he further said. 

“I like wine. And if not the usual one, I mix it with Sprite if i want to get drunk faster,” he added.

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate

Earlier, Luka Modric has shared his thoughts on the Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate. Modric has played along side Ronaldo for many years praised both the players. 

“It’s a question I don’t like. They marked an era. I am more attached to Cristiano because I played with him, he was my partner at Madrid, and I assure you that he is not only a great footballer; he is an incredible person. People don’t know it, but he has a huge heart, always ready to help others. And he’s a simple, normal man. As a man, I don’t know him (Messi), but I do not doubt that he is also extraordinary. As a player, magnificent”, he said (via Madrid Universal).

“Spain, Portugal and France. Morocco could be a surprise because technically they have improved a lot in recent years. Germany and Brazil are not in the top 5. Sorry (to Romario) for not saying Brazil, but if they win it, it’s worth it,” he said while speaking on Brazil legend Romario’s YouTube channel.

First published on: Jan 8, 2026 4:08 PM IST
