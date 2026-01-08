LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Raining Sixes! Hardik Pandya, Jitesh Sharma Go All Guns Blazing Against Chandigarh In Vijay Hazare Trophy

Raining Sixes! Hardik Pandya, Jitesh Sharma Go All Guns Blazing Against Chandigarh In Vijay Hazare Trophy

Hardik Pandya and Jitesh Sharma notched up individual fifties for Baroda against Chandigarh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy match in Rajkot. Riding on their ultra aggressive knocks, Baroda went past the 350-run mark with ease

Hardik Pandya and Jitesh Sharma. (Photo Credits: X)
Hardik Pandya and Jitesh Sharma. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: January 8, 2026 12:44:53 IST

Raining Sixes! Hardik Pandya, Jitesh Sharma Go All Guns Blazing Against Chandigarh In Vijay Hazare Trophy

Hardik Pandya and wicket-keeper batter Jitesh Sharma were on a roll against Chandigarh for Baroda during the Vijay Hazare Trophy fixture in Rajkot as the two batters took the aggressive route and hammered the opposition all around the park. 

Pandya took 19 balls to notch up his half-century and ended up getting 75 off just 31 balls, a knock decorated with 9 maximums and two fours. The right-handed batter scored runs at a strike-rate of 241.94. Apart from him, Jitesh Sharma was also on song as he hammered 73 in just 33 deliveries. 

Pandya followed his 133 with a brilliant fifty as he has already struck a total of 20 maximums in two Vijay Hazare matches that he has played for Baroda. Vishnu Solanki notched up 59 off 49. Earlier, Pandya was not picked for the ODI series against New Zealand. 

The board revealed that Pandya hasn’t been cleared to bowl 10 overs yet. Also, the board is managing his workload to keep him fit for the upcoming 2026 T20 World Cup.

“Hardik Pandya has not been cleared by the BCCI COE to bowl 10 overs in a match, and considering the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup to follow, his workload is being managed,” the BCCI said in its release.

Wicket-keeper batter Jitesh also missed out on being in the squad for the T20 World Cup 2026 squad, The selectors recalled Ishan Kishan and Rinku Singh while Sanju Samson was also included in the side. Sanju is likely to open the innings with Abhishek Sharma in the marquee event.









Priyanshu Moliya Hits Brisk 100

Baroda were in a spot of bother after being reduced to 11/2 before Priyanshu Moliya took the onus on himself and chipped in with a quick hundred. Moliya stitched a 80-run stand with Vishnu Solanki to provide the resistance. Riding on his emphatic knock and valuable contributions from other batters, Baroda went past the 350-run mark.

Also Read: Big Blow For Team India As Tilak Varma Suffers Abdominal Injury – Will The Star Middle-Order Batter Miss T20 World Cup, New Zealand Series?

First published on: Jan 8, 2026 12:44 PM IST
hardik pandyaJitesh Sharmat20 world cup 2026Vijay Hazare Trophy

